Responder Blotter — July 15, 2026

The weekly blotter includes calls in the City of Sequim and in unincorporated Clallam County in the Sequim-Dungeness Valley area.

July 5

12:41 a.m. — Fireworks violation, 100 block of Loop Drive

Note: full daily report unavailable

July 6

11:23 a.m. — Fireworks violation, 100 block of Kaiser Place

12:19 p.m. — Theft, 200 block of Williamson Road

12:28 p.m. — Theft, 500 block of North Fifth Ave.

2:45 p.m. — Animal abuse, 300 block of Dungeness Meadows

3:23 p.m. — Fireworks violation, 100 block of Frost Road

3:59 p.m. — Trespassing, 3500 block of West Sequim Bay Road

4:49 p.m. — Fraud, 300 block of Priest Lane

5:21 p.m. — Fire, 500 block of West Washington St.

6:44 p.m. — Weapons discharge, 600 block of Ridge View Drive

9:21 p.m. — Theft, 600 block of North Fifth Ave.

July 7

12:23 p.m. — Fraud, 100 block of North Olympic View Ave.

1:48 p.m. — Panhandling solicit, 200 block of East Prairie St.

2:18 p.m. — Theft, 100 block of Barnes Road

2:35 p.m. — Trespassing, 270000 block of U.S. Highway 101

7:00 p.m. — Disorderly conduct, intersection of Sequim-Dungeness Way/ Woodcock Road

10:29 p.m. — Brush fire, 100 block of Carlsborg Road

July 8

2:04 a.m. — Trespassing, 27000 block of U.S. Highway 101

12:17 p.m. — Wheeled device ordinance violation, 500 block of West McCurdy Road

4:02 p.m. — Animal abuse, 600 block of North Fifth Ave.

4:29 p.m. — Trespassing, 1200 block of West Washington St.

7:25 p.m. — Animal bite, 100 block of North Blake Ave.

8:47 p.m. — Fireworks violation, 500 block of Voice of America Road

July 9

9:09 a.m. — Theft, 100 block of Mockingbird Lane

10:09 a.m. — Theft, 900 block of West Washington St.

11:54 a.m. — Theft, 100 block of Kane Lane

2:54 p.m. — Theft, 500 block of Voice of America Road

4:35 p.m. — Smoke investigation, 1000 block of Old Blyn Highway

July 10

8:28 a.m. — Burglary, 900 block of East Spruce St.

9:18 a.m. — Fire, 100 block of Fairway Drive

9:46 a.m. — Malicious mischief, 100 block of East Washington St.

11:46 a.m. — Malicious mischief, 800 block of East Washington St.

1:11 p.m. — Theft, 100 block of Barnes Road

6:39 p.m. — Theft, 200 block of Dungeness Meadows

6:45 p.m. — Fireworks violation, 100 block of Slab Camp Road

9:22 p.m. — Trespassing, 600 block of West Washington St.

July 11

1:18 a.m. — DUI arrest, 100 block of Buttercup Lane

9:11 a.m. — Fraud, 100 block of Mantle Road

3:32 p.m. — Burglary, 400 block of Carlsborg Road

11:06 p.m. — Weapons discharge, 400 block of Youngquist Road

July 12

2:58 a.m. — Weapons discharge, 100 block of Fawnwood Place