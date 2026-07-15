Responder Blotter — July 15, 2026
Published 3:30 am Wednesday, July 15, 2026
The weekly blotter includes calls in the City of Sequim and in unincorporated Clallam County in the Sequim-Dungeness Valley area.
July 5
12:41 a.m. — Fireworks violation, 100 block of Loop Drive
Note: full daily report unavailable
July 6
11:23 a.m. — Fireworks violation, 100 block of Kaiser Place
12:19 p.m. — Theft, 200 block of Williamson Road
12:28 p.m. — Theft, 500 block of North Fifth Ave.
2:45 p.m. — Animal abuse, 300 block of Dungeness Meadows
3:23 p.m. — Fireworks violation, 100 block of Frost Road
3:59 p.m. — Trespassing, 3500 block of West Sequim Bay Road
4:49 p.m. — Fraud, 300 block of Priest Lane
5:21 p.m. — Fire, 500 block of West Washington St.
6:44 p.m. — Weapons discharge, 600 block of Ridge View Drive
9:21 p.m. — Theft, 600 block of North Fifth Ave.
July 7
12:23 p.m. — Fraud, 100 block of North Olympic View Ave.
1:48 p.m. — Panhandling solicit, 200 block of East Prairie St.
2:18 p.m. — Theft, 100 block of Barnes Road
2:35 p.m. — Trespassing, 270000 block of U.S. Highway 101
7:00 p.m. — Disorderly conduct, intersection of Sequim-Dungeness Way/ Woodcock Road
10:29 p.m. — Brush fire, 100 block of Carlsborg Road
July 8
2:04 a.m. — Trespassing, 27000 block of U.S. Highway 101
12:17 p.m. — Wheeled device ordinance violation, 500 block of West McCurdy Road
4:02 p.m. — Animal abuse, 600 block of North Fifth Ave.
4:29 p.m. — Trespassing, 1200 block of West Washington St.
7:25 p.m. — Animal bite, 100 block of North Blake Ave.
8:47 p.m. — Fireworks violation, 500 block of Voice of America Road
July 9
9:09 a.m. — Theft, 100 block of Mockingbird Lane
10:09 a.m. — Theft, 900 block of West Washington St.
11:54 a.m. — Theft, 100 block of Kane Lane
2:54 p.m. — Theft, 500 block of Voice of America Road
4:35 p.m. — Smoke investigation, 1000 block of Old Blyn Highway
July 10
8:28 a.m. — Burglary, 900 block of East Spruce St.
9:18 a.m. — Fire, 100 block of Fairway Drive
9:46 a.m. — Malicious mischief, 100 block of East Washington St.
11:46 a.m. — Malicious mischief, 800 block of East Washington St.
1:11 p.m. — Theft, 100 block of Barnes Road
6:39 p.m. — Theft, 200 block of Dungeness Meadows
6:45 p.m. — Fireworks violation, 100 block of Slab Camp Road
9:22 p.m. — Trespassing, 600 block of West Washington St.
July 11
1:18 a.m. — DUI arrest, 100 block of Buttercup Lane
9:11 a.m. — Fraud, 100 block of Mantle Road
3:32 p.m. — Burglary, 400 block of Carlsborg Road
11:06 p.m. — Weapons discharge, 400 block of Youngquist Road
July 12
2:58 a.m. — Weapons discharge, 100 block of Fawnwood Place