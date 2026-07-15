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Responder Blotter — July 15, 2026

Published 3:30 am Wednesday, July 15, 2026

Sequim Gazette photo by Matthew Nash

Sequim Gazette photo by Matthew Nash

The weekly blotter includes calls in the City of Sequim and in unincorporated Clallam County in the Sequim-Dungeness Valley area.

July 5

12:41 a.m. — Fireworks violation, 100 block of Loop Drive

Note: full daily report unavailable

July 6

11:23 a.m. — Fireworks violation, 100 block of Kaiser Place

12:19 p.m. — Theft, 200 block of Williamson Road

12:28 p.m. — Theft, 500 block of North Fifth Ave.

2:45 p.m. — Animal abuse, 300 block of Dungeness Meadows

3:23 p.m. — Fireworks violation, 100 block of Frost Road

3:59 p.m. — Trespassing, 3500 block of West Sequim Bay Road

4:49 p.m. — Fraud, 300 block of Priest Lane

5:21 p.m. — Fire, 500 block of West Washington St.

6:44 p.m. — Weapons discharge, 600 block of Ridge View Drive

9:21 p.m. — Theft, 600 block of North Fifth Ave.

July 7

12:23 p.m. — Fraud, 100 block of North Olympic View Ave.

1:48 p.m. — Panhandling solicit, 200 block of East Prairie St.

2:18 p.m. — Theft, 100 block of Barnes Road

2:35 p.m. — Trespassing, 270000 block of U.S. Highway 101

7:00 p.m. — Disorderly conduct, intersection of Sequim-Dungeness Way/ Woodcock Road

10:29 p.m. — Brush fire, 100 block of Carlsborg Road

July 8

2:04 a.m. — Trespassing, 27000 block of U.S. Highway 101

12:17 p.m. — Wheeled device ordinance violation, 500 block of West McCurdy Road

4:02 p.m. — Animal abuse, 600 block of North Fifth Ave.

4:29 p.m. — Trespassing, 1200 block of West Washington St.

7:25 p.m. — Animal bite, 100 block of North Blake Ave.

8:47 p.m. — Fireworks violation, 500 block of Voice of America Road

July 9

9:09 a.m. — Theft, 100 block of Mockingbird Lane

10:09 a.m. — Theft, 900 block of West Washington St.

11:54 a.m. — Theft, 100 block of Kane Lane

2:54 p.m. — Theft, 500 block of Voice of America Road

4:35 p.m. — Smoke investigation, 1000 block of Old Blyn Highway

July 10

8:28 a.m. — Burglary, 900 block of East Spruce St.

9:18 a.m. — Fire, 100 block of Fairway Drive

9:46 a.m. — Malicious mischief, 100 block of East Washington St.

11:46 a.m. — Malicious mischief, 800 block of East Washington St.

1:11 p.m. — Theft, 100 block of Barnes Road

6:39 p.m. — Theft, 200 block of Dungeness Meadows

6:45 p.m. — Fireworks violation, 100 block of Slab Camp Road

9:22 p.m. — Trespassing, 600 block of West Washington St.

July 11

1:18 a.m. — DUI arrest, 100 block of Buttercup Lane

9:11 a.m. — Fraud, 100 block of Mantle Road

3:32 p.m. — Burglary, 400 block of Carlsborg Road

11:06 p.m. — Weapons discharge, 400 block of Youngquist Road

July 12

2:58 a.m. — Weapons discharge, 100 block of Fawnwood Place

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