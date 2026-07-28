Tour de Lavender rides throughout Sequim Saturday

Sequim Gazette file photo by Emily Matthiessen / Jardin du Soliel, pictured in 2023 with Elisse Tolley and Stephanie Bailey of Seattle riding together, is one of six farms participating in the annual Tour de Lavender set for Saturday, Aug. 1.

Swipe or click to see more

Sequim Gazette file photo by Michael Dashiell/ The Tour de Lavender returns on Aug. 1 to six Sequim area farms, including B&B Family Lavender Farm, pictured in 2021 with Janine Ledesma.

Swipe or click to see more

The annual Tour de Lavender, a bicycle ride through the Sequim-Dungeness area to various lavender farms, is set for Saturday, Aug. 1.

As tradition, participants can ride in the 35-mile Fun Ride or the 64-mile Metric Century ride.

For the Fun Ride, the loop course is for cyclists looking for a more casual, relaxed ride with mostly level terrain on low traffic country roads, and the Olympic Discovery Trail, according to organizers.

The 64-mile Metric Century, also a loop course, features mostly level or gently rolling terrain with two more challenging hill climbs with an elevation gain of more than 2,000 feet.

Both rides feature visits to six lavender farms with dedicated Tour de Lavender support stations with snacks, beverages, and quick access to mechanical support.

Farms include: B&B Lavender Farm, Jardin du Soleil, Lit Lavender, Olympic Bluffs Cidery & Lavender Farm, Purple Haze Lavender, and Victor’s Lavender.

Cost is $95 for adults, $35 for ages 13-17, and $15 for 12 and under. To register, visit tourdelavender.com.

Parking, registration and the start and finish line are at Sequim Boys & Girls Club, 400 W. Fir St., Sequim.

Proceeds support the Peninsula Trails Coalition’s efforts to improve and/or maintain the Olympic Discovery Trail.

Entry fee includes a swag bag, marked courses as well as paper and digital maps, pre-event and on-course mechanical support, snack stations at each farm and at Sequim Bay State Park, post-ride pizza, shopping service with farm purchases transferred back to the finish, and more.

Organizers also added a self-guided option that runs through July 31 and continues Aug. 2-15. It features the 35-mile Fun Ride for riders unavailable on race day and/or like to avoid crowds. See more information at tourdelavender.com.