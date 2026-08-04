Sunland to host annual Drive for the Cure on Aug. 15

Jay Tomlin, Phil Turner and Cheryl Coulter pose with the Bekkevar Rooster at last year’s Drive for the Cure golf tournament benefiting the Olympic Medical Center Foundation. The rooster is a fiberglass sculpture owned by Dave and Trish Bekkevar.

Sunland Women’s Golf Association’s annual fundraising tournament to support breast cancer screening and diagnostic services for men and women on the North Olympic Peninsula is set for Saturday, Aug. 15, with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.

All donations and profits from the fundraiser go to the Olympic Medical Center Foundation to aid residents without adequate insurance and funds to pay for services.

In the 14 years this tournament has been held, $168,423 has been donated to the Foundation, according to a press release. Last year, a record $21,233 was raised, and this year, Sunland Women’s Golf Association hopes to exceed that amount. An anonymous donor will match funds raised one to three up to last year’s total, the press release stated, and one to one on anything over that amount.

Men’s, women’s, and mixed teams may compete. Form your own team or sign up as an individual and the Sunland Pro shop will assign you to a team. Sign-up is by Sunday, Aug. 9.

The public cost is $85 for 18 holes and $70 for nine, which includes golf, prize money, and lunch in the cluhouse after the tournament. There will be opportunities to purchase mulligans and magic putts as well as to participate in on-course games. Golf cart rental is available for an additional cost. Non-golfers may attend the lunch for $30.

Opportunities are available to sponsor a hole or include a dedication in the memorial garden for a $125 donation.

A trip to Mexico and two Seattle Mariner tickets with VIP parking for Sept. 27 will be offered in a live auction. Separate drawings ($10 a ticket) will be done for $500 cash and for two Seattle Storm courtside seats with parking for Sept. 23.

Baskets filled with goodies will be raffled off following lunch.

Those with questions may call the Sunland Pro Shop at 360-683-6800 or Cheryl Coulter at 360-681-2796.