COMMUNITY NEWS BRIEFS — Aug. 5, 2026

Dr. Joshua Jones is the featured speaker for the WOW! Working on Wellness Radio Forum to air at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 12, on KSQM 91.5 FM.

Free Garden Clinic

A free Fifth Street Community Garden Clinic will take place from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 8, at the Fifth Street Community Garden, located at 328 E. Fifth St. in Port Angeles, across from City Hall. The topic will be “Growing Perennial Vegetable and Fruit Plants.”

Fifth Street Community Garden Clinics occur on the second Saturday of the month during the growing season.

Clallam County Master Gardeners will be available for tours of the garden and to answer questions and give vegetable gardening advice on what is happening or should be happening in vegetable gardens.

The last garden clinic of the year is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 12. All garden clinics take place rain or shine.

Wellness Fest set for Saturday

Blue Mountain Yoga+ & Wellness Collective invites the community to Wellness Fest 2026, a free day-long celebration of health, movement, healing and connection to take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 8, at 803 Carlsborg Road in Sequim.

Designed for all ages and experience levels, Wellness Fest brings together local wellness practitioners, instructors, artists, musicians, and small businesses for a day dedicated to nurturing the mind, body, and spirit. There will be more than 30 vendor booths and a variety of complimentary classes, demonstrations, healing experiences, live entertainment, and family-friendly activities.

Throughout the day, attendees can enjoy a diverse lineup of yoga classes, meditation, movement, sound healing, Reiki, wellness workshops, and holistic demonstrations led by experienced local instructors and practitioners. Whether someone is just beginning their wellness journey or has years of experience, Wellness Fest offers opportunities to discover new practices and connect with others who share a passion for healthy living.

Find out more at bluemountainyoga.com.

Great Decisions August meeting

The Great Decisions discussion for August will focus on the destruction of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) early last year. What was USAID? What did it accomplish during its 60-plus years of existence? What has been the impact of its destruction? What should a rebuilt version of USAID look like post-2028?

This discussion will be led by Miguel Reabold, a long-term former employee of USAID.

Join the conversation at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 7, at the Adult Learning Center of Sequim Community Church, 950 North Fifth Ave., Sequim. New people are always welcome.

Great Decisions is an international affairs discussion program sponsored by the Foreign Policy Association. For more information, visit fpa.org/great_decisions.

WOW! Radio Forum

“Artificial Intelligence and Mental Health: What do We Know?” is the topic of the WOW! Working on Wellness Radio Forum that will air on KSQM FM 91.5 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 12.

Dr. Joshua Jones, medical director for Providence St Joseph Health System, will be the presenter. A forensic physicist, Jones will talk about the mental health effects of using AI, what we already know and what we do not know. This conversation with KSQM DJ Olive Martini will answer many questions about how AI interacts with us and what we should know and understand going forward.

WOW! Working on Wellness is a health education program of Dungeness Valley Health & Wellness Clinic — Sequim’s free clinic. The Clinic provides basic urgent care and chronic health care services to uninsured community members. Its work is supported by more than 70 volunteers, including physicians, other professional health care providers and laypersons, as well as private and public donations from the Sequim community and beyond. The Clinic’s 2026 Proud Supporters include Jamestown Family Health Clinic, KSQM, Olympic Medical Center, and Acrisure Insurance. The Basic Urgent Care Clinic is open to patients on Monday and Thursday evenings beginning at 5 p.m. Call 360-582-0218 for more information.

FOSL book sale

Friends of Sequim Library will hold a book sale Saturday, Aug. 8, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 10175 Old Olympic Hwy. in Sequim. Proceeds help fund library programs.

Christmas Chorus seeks singers

The Sequim Community Christmas Chorus (SCCC), now in its 39th season, invites singers of all abilities to join in on any or all of its’ three planned performances Dec. 5-7 at Sequim Seventh Day Adventist Church, 30 Sanford Lane. There are no fees or auditions.

In addition to lively contemporary carol arrangements and nativity-themed music from across centuries, this year’s program will feature the chorus paired with organ and brass instruments. As in 2025, the Chorus will be directed by Steven Humphrey and accompanied by pianist Mark Johnson and organist Ryan Edinger.

Although the Chorus sings only sacred Christmas music, it has no religious affiliation and is presented in cooperation with the Sequim-Dungeness Valley Chamber of Commerce.

Registration forms are available at the Sequim Visitor Center, 1192 E. Washington St., or those interested can email sequimsingschristmas@gmail.com.

For more information, contact SCCC Coordinator Shirley Legg (206-550-5604), Publicity Chair Kyra Humphrey (360-301-6547), or visit SCCC’s Facebook page.