COMMUNITY NEWS — Aug. 12, 2026

Pancake breakfast, car show

The Sequim Prairie Grange will host its first-ever summer pancake breakfast, Pancakes in August, on Saturday, Aug. 22, from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Grange Hall, 290 Macleay Road in Sequim.

Held in conjunction with the Sequim High School All-Class Reunion, the breakfast is open to the entire community. For $7, guests can enjoy unlimited pancakes, one egg, one slice of ham, and coffee or juice.

A car show will also be held during the event. Everyone is welcome, whether attending the reunion or simply looking to enjoy breakfast and community fellowship.

Assistance for veterans

The Disabled American Veterans Chapter 5 office located at the Sequim Museum & Arts administration building, 544 N. Sequim Ave., is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Wednesday to serve all veterans with claims and information.

Veterans do not have to be a member of the DAV to receive assistance.

For more information, call 360-775-6482.