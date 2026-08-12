Find Your Y: Why the middle school years deserve our attention

Photo courtesy Olympic Peninsula YMCA/ Middle school students who are members of the Sequim YMCA gather around food generously donated to them by the Sequim Food Bank.

Middle school is often called one of the most challenging stages of childhood, and for good reason. These are the years when young people start experiencing more independence, but might not yet have the skills to navigate that freedom.

Research consistently shows that adolescents who have safe places to spend time, positive adult role models, opportunities to be physically active, and supportive peer relationships are more likely to succeed academically, make healthier choices, and avoid risky behaviors. Yet these are also the years when many kids spend more time alone, on screens, or without structured activities after school.

When communities step up to fill that gap, wonderful things happen.

That’s why the Olympic Peninsula YMCA is proud to offer free memberships to every 6th-, 7th- and 8th-grade student on the Olympic Peninsula. Our goal is to inspire young people to discover their passions, build healthy habits, and develop the confidence and life skills they need to thrive.

Thanks to outside funding from United Way of Clallam County and generous contributions from the community, this initiative has expanded from 7th graders only to include all middle schoolers.

For some students, a free membership means learning how to strength train safely. For others, it means swimming, shooting hoops with friends, joining a fitness class, or simply having a welcoming place to spend time after school. Whatever brings them through the doors, they find more than a gym. They find community.

Parents have seen the difference firsthand.

One shared of their child, “Amazing! He now understands how important working out and healthy living is. We eat well at home and he’s outside a lot but access to a gym has been a life changer!”

Another wrote, “The YMCA is a great place for my son to go and work out and grow in sports with others his age.”

A third reflected, “My middle schooler has become more active and taken an interest in fitness and nutrition. This has been a great benefit for our family as many health issues run in our families. We are so thankful for this free benefit.”

These stories all have something in common: When young people have a place where they’re welcomed and surrounded by positive influences, they begin to see themselves differently. Confidence grows. Healthy routines take root. New friendships are formed. And sometimes, a simple after-school workout becomes the beginning of a lifelong commitment to wellness.

At the YMCA, we’ve always believed that strengthening our community starts with investing in young people.

Whether through youth sports, swim lessons, mentoring, summer camp, childcare, or programs like this one, our mission has always been to ensure every child has the opportunity to learn, grow, and thrive.

Programs like the free middle school membership are only possible because communities choose to invest in their youth.

They represent a shared belief that every child deserves the chance to discover their potential, regardless of financial circumstances.

As another school year begins, we encourage every family with a student entering 6th, 7th, or 8th grade to take advantage of this opportunity.

To activate the free membership, eligible students should bring their school ID (or report card) and a parent or guardian to any Olympic Peninsula YMCA branch front desk. The membership will be activated and can be used immediately — and will be good through the end of 8th grade.

For more information parents can go to olympicpeninsulaymca.org/ms-initiative.