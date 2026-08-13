Clallam County’s health inspections for July 2026

Sequim Gazette photo by Matthew Nash/ Tonya Wright, manager for Hardy’s Market, makes an espresso for a customer last week.

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Sequim Gazette photo by Matthew Nash/ Cooks for Hardy’s Market’s Indian food include, from left, Branlio Pablo, Martin Jacinto, and Kulbir Khatkar. The store also offers sandwiches, pizza, convenience store food items, and more.

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Hardy’s Market, 10200 Old Olympic Highway, Sequim, was one of 23 businesses in Clallam County to receive a perfect health inspection in July. Pictured are, from left, Savi Singh, Kulbir Khatkar, Tonya Wright, store manager, and co-owner Harry Nagra. “We love this store and to have 100 percent shows how much pride we put into this,” Wright said.

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Here are Clallam County Environmental Health Services’ inspections in July of restaurants and food and beverage businesses.

Inspectors visited 37 businesses, and found 23 with perfect scores.

Fourteen businesses had point deductions with three having repeated violations. One business was reinspected this month and received a perfect score.

Perfect scores

The following establishments received perfect scores:

• The Agnew Store, 2863 E. Old Olympic Highway, Port Angeles

• Aunt Selena’s Bakery, 1940 E. First St., Suit 156, Port Angeles

• Bella Italia Catering, 118 First St., Port Angeles

• Bug and Buf’s Espresso, 270 N. Forks Ave., Forks *

• Chaos Coffee, 651 C. W Washington St., Sequim

• Chevron Sequim, 23 E. Hooker Road, Sequim

• Dead Low Pizza, 136 E. First St., Port Angeles

• First Street Market and Deli, 210 E. First St., Port Angeles

• Hardy’s Market, 10200 Old Olympic Highway, Sequim

• Lincoln Park Ball Field, 1943 W. Lauridsen Blvd., Port Angeles

• McDonald’s Sequim, 107 S. Seventh Ave., Sequim

• Pacific Pantry Catering, 229 S. Sequim Ave., Sequim

• Paradise Cafe, 703 N. Sequim Ave., Sequim

• Rinconcito Del Sabor, 90 N. Forks Ave., Forks

• Shirley’s Cafe, 512 S. Lincoln St., Port Angeles

• Subway Sandwich Shop Sequim, 680 W. Washington St., E101, Sequim

• Sunflower Tastes Market, Deli and Bakery, 115 E. Railroad Ave., Suite 211, Port Angeles

• Sunshine Cafe, 145 W. Washington St., Sequim

• Taco Time Sequim, 110 River Road, Sequim

• Traylors Restaurant and Lounge, 3256 E. Highway 101, Port Angeles

• Volunteer Field, 1602 S. L St., Port Angeles

• Walmart Sequim, 1110 W. Washington St., Sequim

• Westside Pizza Port Angeles, 103 E. Sixth St., Port Angeles

Point Deductions

The establishments listed were determined to have a less-than perfect score.

• McDonald’s Port Angeles, 1706 E. Front St., Port Angeles

(5-point deduction): Mechanical dishwasher is not sanitizing properly, so use alternative three compartment sink with quaternary ammonia at the recommended sanitizer level until repaired by July 9. No follow-up required.

• Peninsula College Concession, 1502 E. Lauridsen Blvd., Port Angeles

(5-point deduction): Food read a temperature of 45 degrees and must be held in a refrigeration unit capable of 41 degrees or below by July 7. No follow-up required.

• Rainshadow on Fifth Avenue OMC, 840 N. Fifth Ave., Sequim

(5-point deduction): Food item read a temperature between 42-45 degrees and must be relocated to a refrigeration unit that is capable of maintaining food storage at 41 degrees or below; corrected during inspection. No follow-up required.

• Sequim Shell, 194 W. Washington St., Sequim

(5-point deduction): Must provide a food thermometer by July 31. No follow-up required.

• Sully’s Drive- In, 220 N. Forks Ave., Forks

(5-point deduction): Must obtain a Certified Food Safety Manager credential by Aug. 15. No follow-up required.

• Mariner Cafe, 609 W. Washington St., Suite 1, Sequim

(7-point deduction): Must provide thermometers in all refrigerators by July 13; must clean all air circulation vents routinely to prevent food surface contamination by July 13. No follow-up required.

• Barhop Brewing, 124 W. Railroad Ave., Port Angeles

(10-point deduction): Handwashing sink is located more than 25 feet from the make line, and all food service establishments must have at least one handwashing sink within 25 feet of the food prep area by Aug. 3. A handwash sink will be installed in the pizza make area, according to inspector. No follow-up required.

• Mason’s Resort, 444 Front St., Sekiu

(10-point deduction): Sliced deli meat and butter read a temperature of 48 degrees and food must be held in a refrigeration unit capable of maintaining food storage at 41 degrees or below by July 17. No follow-up required.

• Sergio’s Family Mexican Restaurant, 271 S. Seventh Ave., Suite 30, Sequim

(10-point deduction): Must provide a thermometer that reads 0-22 degrees Fahrenheit and is accurate within plus/minus 2 degrees Fahrenheit by July 22; must repair and clean utensil shelving and clean on a regular basis by July 29. No follow-up required.

• Fyabes Mexican Cuisines, 275 N. Forks Ave., Forks

(15-point deduction): Must educate employees on proper handwashing and routinely monitor the employee’s handwashing procedures to ensure they’re effectively cleaning their hands by July 24; must use handwash sink only for washing hands by July 16. No follow-up required.

• Pacific Pizza, 870 S. Forks Ave., Forks

(15-point deduction): One staff member must obtain Certified Food Protection Manager credential by July 31 (repeat violation); must separate raw food of animal origin during storage, preparation, holding, and display from ready to eat food, such as fish for sushi or molluscan shellfish, or other raw ready to eat food, such as vegetables, and cooked ready to eat food by July 16; the dough roller surfaces shall be effectively sanitized before coming in contact with food and before use by July 24. No follow-up required.

• The Rail, 128 E. Railroad Ave., Port Angeles

(15-point deduction): Must educate employees on proper handwashing and routinely monitor the employee’s handwashing procedures to ensure they are effectively cleaning their hands by July 31; handwash sink must only be used for washing hands only (repeat violation) by July 31. No follow-up required.

• Sunny Farms Country Store, 261461 W. U.S. Highway 101, Sequim

(15-point deduction): Soap must be provided at the handwashing sink in the meat preparation section by July 8; must store food where it is not exposed to splash, dust or other contamination to prevent contamination by Aug. 8. Follow-up inspection required.

• The In-Place, 320 S. Forks Ave., Forks

(23-point deduction): Utensils and food contact surfaces in contact with raw meats must be sanitized after cleaning and before being used (repeat violation) and dish machine not dispensing sanitizer, correct both by Aug. 1; must separate raw food of animal origin during storage, preparation, holding, and display from ready to eat food, such as fish for sushi or molluscan shellfish, or other raw ready to eat food, such as vegetables, and cooked ready to eat food (corrected during inspection); must clean the nonfood contact surface of the dish wash area and baking prep area at a frequency necessary to preclude accumulation of soil residues that become encrusted or attract insects and rodents by July 31. No follow-up required.

Clallam County Environmental Health Services is located at 223 E. Fourth St., Port Angeles. It can be contacted by mail at 111 E. Third St., Port Angeles, WA 98362, or by phone at 360-417-2258. Read more about the department and inspections here: clallamcountywa.gov/338/Food-Safety-Living-Environment.