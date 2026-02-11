FAITH NEWS — Feb. 11, 2026

Rev. Florence Caplow will speak on the topic “The Heresy of Love” at 11 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 15 at Olympic Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, located at 1033 N. Barr Rd.

Caplow will invite listeners to bring big love into their hearts on Valentine’s Day weekend as a pillar of support for these times.

Caplow is a Unitarian Universalist minister, Soto Zen priest and teacher, writer and activist. She has served UU congregations in Washington, Colorado, and Illinois, and has recently returned to the Olympic Peninsula. Her book “Tend To Your Spirit: Mindful Living with Chronic Illness” will be published in October.

One can attend the service either in person or via Zoom.

For more information, visit olympicuuf.com.