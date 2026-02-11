COMMUNITY NEWS — Feb. 11, 2026

Veterans assistance

The Disabled American Veterans Chapter 5 office located at the Sequim Museum administration building, 544 N. Sequim Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Wednesday to serve all veterans with claims and information.

Veterans do not have to be a member of the DAV to receive assistance.

For more information, call 360-775-6482.

Lodge hosts health lecture

The Lodge Lecture Series will present “Brain/Gut Balance,” a free educational lecture led by Sherryl Chandley-Brown, NBC-HWC,

at 2 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 23 at The Lodge at Sherwood Village, 660 W. Evergreen Farm Way in Sequim.

The presentation explores the powerful connection between gut health and brain health, and why nurturing this relationship is essential for memory, mood, and healthy aging. Designed especially for adults 55 and older, the lecture offers simple, actionable strategies participants can begin using right away to support mental clarity, reduce stress, and improve overall well-being.

Topics covered include:

• Why gut health matters to the brain

• The gut microbiome and the gut-brain axis

• Everyday habits that harm the gut

• The fiber gap and why it matters

• Five lifestyle habits that impact brain health

• Simple changes to improve brain health

• Ten gut- and brain-nourishing add-ons

• Putting it all into action

Participants will learn how everyday factors — such as stress, sleep, food choices, and movement — can either strengthen or disrupt the gut-brain connection. The presentation emphasizes gentle, realistic lifestyle shifts, including increasing fiber intake, incorporating enjoyable movement, and using calming self-soothing techniques to support long-term brain health.

To RSVP, call 360-681-3100.