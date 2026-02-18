COMMUNITY NEWS — Feb. 18, 2026

Guild Bunco fundraiser

Help raise money for a good cause by attending the Sequim Guild of Seattle Children’s Hospital’s monthly Bunco party and auction on Friday, Feb. 20 from noon to 3 p.m. at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 525 N. Fifth Ave. in Sequim. Doors open at 11:30 a.m.

Cost at the door is $15, with all proceeds going to Seattle Children’s Hospital for uncompensated care and research.

There will be 19 auction items to bid on, and prizes for Bunco.

Lunch is a choice between four “winter warm-up” casseroles, including Creamy Vegetarian, along with salads and desserts.

Geological Society to meet

The Quimper Geological Society is hosting Oregon State University professor emeritus Chris Goldfinger for a Zoom-only lecture at 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 21 to learn how earthquakes on the Cascadia Subduction Zone megathrust fault influence earthquakes on the San Andreas Fault.

Goldfinger is a marine geologist and geophysicist who studies old turbidity currents through seafloor drill cores.

The Zoom link may be found at quimpergeology.org.

PAFOL book sale

The Port Angeles Friends of the Library (PAFOL) is holding its monthly Bag of Books sale from Thursday, Feb. 19 through Saturday, Feb. 21. Store hours are 10:15 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

Special this month will be carts of soft-back fiction, which normally sells for $1.50 each, and pocketbooks, which normally sell for 50 cents each. New books are added throughout the sale.

Books will be in the entry lobby of the Port Angeles Branch of NOLS, 2210 S. Peabody St. Patrons can bring their own PAFOL book bag and fill it for $3, fill a PAFOL provided bag for $5, or buy a new PAFOL book bag for $8 and fill it for free.

Proceeds support the PAFOL which in turn funds special projects and programs hosted by NOLS.

More information on PAFOL can be found at https://friendsofthelibrarypa.org.