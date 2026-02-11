Faces of Sequim: Mel Marshall

There are many faces associated with the Welfare for Animals Guild (WAG) — and most of them also have four legs and a tail.

As WAG’s operations manager, Mel Marshall may not be a familiar face to the public at large, but her work is important to the nonprofit’s mission. If you haven’t met her, you can get to know her here.

You have a lovely accent. Where are you originally from?

I am originally from Christchurch, New Zealand.

What brought you to the United States?

I moved to America in 1999 to travel and have adventures. What started as a short-term plan turned into a permanent move.

How long have you lived in Sequim, and what brought you here?

We moved to Sequim in 2012 when my husband was stationed here with the U.S. Coast Guard.

What is your career background?

I went to school in New Zealand to become a veterinary nurse and have worked at several veterinary clinics over the years. I have also worked in restaurants and bars, which I really enjoyed, but animals have always been at the center of my career.

How did you become involved with WAG?

When we arrived in Clallam County, I didn’t know anyone. Animal rescue has always been my passion, and volunteering with WAG felt like the best way to give back and become part of the community. WAG had a booth at the fair the year I joined. I signed up and found my good friend Barb Brabant, who is now the president of WAG.

How long have you been operations manager for WAG, and how did that role come about?

In 2014, WAG was able to purchase the Halfway Home Ranch and needed someone to live on-site to manage daily operations. My husband and I moved in, and I’ve been in that role ever since.

What does a typical workday look like for you?

My day usually starts around 6:30 a.m. with letting dogs out and checking on those housed near the main house, including puppies, senior dogs, and dogs in recovery or isolation. Staff arrive in the morning, and the day often includes vet appointments, grooming, maintenance projects, donation drop-offs, and adoption meet-and-greets. After a short break in the afternoon, I start again in the evening to feed some of the dogs, administer care, and do final bathroom rounds. Most nights wrap up around 9:30 p.m. There is always something happening — there’s never a dull moment.

What do you love most about your job?

The dogs, and the people who love them. I have met and made friends with some amazing staff and volunteers over the years. Seeing the joy on someone’s face when they adopt a dog makes my heart incredibly happy.

Have you always loved animals?

Yes, always. From the time I could talk, I told everyone I was going to be a veterinarian. That didn’t happen, but my love for animals has stayed strong and will always be part of my life.

Would you like to share a little about your family?

My family consists of my husband and our dogs, cats, and fish. Our home reflects the same values as my work — compassion, patience, and making space for animals who need care.