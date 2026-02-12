New meeting space coming to River Center

Construction will begin this month to create new meeting and conference space at the Dungeness River Nature Center, located at 1943 W. Hendrickson Road.

The renovated facility in the River Center Plaza will replace the former Raven Room, now housing education staff, and provide a versatile space for small meetings, gatherings, classes, and more. In addition to supporting internal activities, the space will be available for public rental.

Construction will take place in the plaza area currently occupied by restrooms and storage, with completion expected by mid-April. As part of the project, the attached bathrooms will be renovated to improve visitor comfort.

During the construction period, restrooms in this area will be temporarily out of service. Portable toilets will be available outside, and visitors are welcome to use the restrooms inside the River Center building.

Anyone with questions can email info@dungenessrivercenter.org or call 360-681-4076.