Responder Blotter — Feb. 18, 2026

The weekly blotter includes calls in the City of Sequim and in unincorporated Clallam County in the Sequim-Dungeness Valley area.
Feb. 9
12:11 p.m. — Trespassing, 1200 block of West Washington St.
2:04 p.m. — Weapons discharge, 400 block of Autumn Road
7:25 p.m. — Burglary, 900 block of North Starboard Way
Feb. 10
10:46 a.m. — Burglary, 400 block of East Washington St.
1:31 p.m. — Violation of court order, 100 block of West Washington St.
2:24 p.m. — Smoke investigation, intersection of River Road/ Otter Way
9:10 p.m. — Trespassing, 270000 block of U.S. Highway 101
Feb. 11
2:21 a.m. — Assault, 800 block of Fox Hollow Road
7:06 a.m. — Trespassing, 100 block of South Sequim Ave.
9:49 a.m. — Trespassing, 500 block of West Washington St.
11:15 a.m. — Assault, 600 block of North Garry Oak Drive
12:09 p.m. — Fraud, 500 block of West Washington St.
1:03 p.m. — Violation of court order, 400 block of West Hemlock St.
5:33 p.m. — Theft, 100 block of South Rhodefer Road
Feb. 12
9:27 a.m. — Smoke investigation, intersection of North Fifth Ave./ Old Olympic Highway
11:25 a.m. — Fraud, 200 block of McFarland Drive
1:00 p.m. — Threats, 600 block of North Sequim Ave.
2:16 p.m. — Burglary, 400 block of West Bell St.
9:52 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 100 block of Eagle Place
Feb. 13
9:13 a.m. — Fraud, 500 block of North Sequim Ave.
10:16 a.m. — Assault, 400 block of West Washington St.
10:38 a.m. — Fraud, 100 block of Hooker Road
12:18 p.m. — Harassment, 100 block of North Blake Ave.
2:03 p.m. — Fraud, 700 block of Ridge View Drive
3:34 p.m. — Harassment, 300 block of West Prairie St.
4:14 p.m. — Malicious mischief, 800 block of Heath Road
4:31 p.m. — Theft, 100 block of West Cedar St.
5:52 p.m. — Weapons discharge, 200 block of Riverview Drive
Feb. 14
9:08 a.m. — Theft, 400 block of West Washington St.
Feb. 15
9:41 a.m. — Littering, 500 block of North Fifth Ave.
Feb. 16
3:30 a.m. — Assault, 300 block of South Fifth Ave.