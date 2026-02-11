Royalty crowned for Clallam County’s annual fair

Keira Headrick, a 16-year-old sophomore at Port Angeles High School, was crowned the 2026 Clallam County Fair queen during a ceremony at the Home Arts Building at the Clallam County Fairgrounds.

Headrick, the daughter of Scott and Stephanie Headrick, will serve as the senior member of the Clallam County Fair Royalty Court.

The six-member court represents the fair throughout the region and participates in community events, beginning with the 41st annual KONP Home Show on March 14-15 and followed by parades at the Sequim Irrigation Festival, the Port Townsend Rhododendron Festival, Port Orchard’s Fathoms O’ Fun, the Forks and Port Angeles Fourth of July celebrations and Joyce Daze.

They will preside over the 2026 Clallam County Fair, which will run Aug. 20-23. The theme for this year’s fair is “Stars, Stripes & County Fair Nights.”

Joining Headrick on the court are princesses Julianna Getzin, a 17-year-old senior at Port Angeles High School and the daughter of Daniel Getzin and Wendy Clark-Getzin; Jasmine Green, a 15-year-old sophomore at Port Angeles High School and the daughter of Jennifer Green and Isaac Brown; and Makenzie Taylor, a 15-year-old sophomore at Port Angeles High School and the daughter of James Taylor and Amie Goodman.

Junior princesses are Molly Beeman, a 17-year-old senior at Port Angeles High School and the daughter of Bobby Stone; and Tish Hamilton, a 16-year-old senior at Port Angeles High School who is the daughter of Brandon and Victoria Elliott.

A silent auction during the ceremony raised about $1,500 that will go toward scholarships for each member of the girls’ post-secondary educations.