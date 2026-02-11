Sequim Community Orchestra to hold annual Family Concert on Saturday, Feb. 14

The Sequim Community Orchestra will present its annual Family Concert at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 14 at Trinity United Methodist Church, 100 S. Blake Ave. in Sequim. After the concert, children will have an opportunity to see and touch instruments up close.

This concert will feature the Sequim Community Orchestra playing Concerto Gross, selections from Les Miserables, and Trumpeter’s Lullaby. Students from the Peninsula Community Youth Orchestra and Sequim Community Orchestra’s new Sprouts program for children ages 3-6 will also get a chance to share their newly acquired skills.

This will be the first concert where students from new Port Angeles beginner string classes that began in fall 2025 get to play along with students from Sequim beginner string classes which have been running since 2012. This fall, the Port Angeles branch taught by local musician and composer Jesse Ahmann will also run its first set of Intermediate string classes, as well as an after-school youth orchestra group for older middle school students.

New Sprouts students from both Sequim and Port Angeles will also introduce themselves together with a group of beginner parents and grandparents from Port Angeles and Sequim.

Sequim Community Orchestra concerts are free, with donations gratefully accepted. Families with children are encouraged to attend SCO concerts which generally run less than an hour.

“The annual Family Concert is an opportunity for us to share our whole mission of inspirational performance and orchestral education for string students,” said Case Schmidt, board president of Sequim Community Orchestra. “We look forward to sharing our work with the adult orchestra and also introducing new youth orchestra families to the community at large, and hope you will enjoy this showing of family music with us. If you’ve ever wondered how a toddler could possibly learn to play a tiny violin, this is the time to come see it in action.”

The Sequim Community Orchestra is a nonprofit organization dedicated to education in orchestral music and performance for musicians of all ages. It accepts adult and high school students of string and wind instruments without audition, and the Peninsula Community Youth Orchestra welcomes beginner and intermediate string students of all ages.

A bake sale will be held to benefit the Peninsula Community Youth Orchestra, which relies on community donations to fund scholarships, instruments, and instrument maintenance.

The Peninsula Community Youth Orchestra will also hold its first annual General Meeting at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 15 at Swisher Hall in Carrie Blake Community Park, 506 N. Blake Ave. String students of all ages are encouraged to attend, learn about the program, and provide feedback on the proposed courses and schedule for the next performance season starting in the fall.