Traveler’s Journal series to kick off at Dungeness River Nature Center

Want to get away but can’t? Do the next best thing by attending this year’s Traveler’s Journal presentations at the Dungeness River Nature Center, 1943 W. Hendrickson Road in Sequim.

Traveler’s Journal is an adventure presentation speaker/photo series that serves as an annual fundraiser for Olympic Discovery Trail projects. The Thursday night presentations will kick off on Feb. 19 and run through March 26.

There is a suggested donation of $10 at the door. Proceeds benefit Olympic Discovery Trail projects.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the presentation begins at 7 p.m.

Here are the speakers and presentations slated for 2026:

Feb. 19

Glacier Bay National Park, Alaska: Mountaineering, Rafting and Sea Kayaking Over Five Decades

Speaker: Henry Florschutz

A resident of Port Townsend since 2014, Florschutz has been traveling since he was a teen. Even though he has traveled to many parts of the world over the past 50 years, he continues to plan future travels.

Photo courtesy Bob and Enid Phreaner This photo of oxen is part of Bob and Enid Phreaner’s Feb. 26 Traveler’s Journal presentation Drawn by Birds, Captivated by Cuba.

Feb. 26

Drawn by Birds, Captivated by Cuba

Speakers: Bob and Enid Phreaner

During their working years, the Phreaners made do with hiking and backpacking as they had little time for travel. Since moving to Sequim in 2012, they have traveled less frequently, but they have traveled to more remote locations. They have shared their experiences previously through the Traveler’s Journal series.

Photo courtesy Steve and Mirja Wilson Frequent travelers Steve and Mirja Wilson are set to give a Traveler’s Journal presentation on Africa on March 5 at the Dungeness River Nature Center, 1943 W. Hendrickson Road in Sequim.

March 5

One Month in Africa, Top to Bottom

Speakers: Steve and Mirja Wilson

Residents of Sequim since 2008, Steve and Mirja Wilson volunteer with Sequim Wheelers and are frequent travelers. They research and design their own trips, whether biking through France, going on safaris or kicking back and enjoying a cruise.

Photo courtesy Steve Durrant and Chris Carlson Learn about the 10 weeks Steve Durrant and Chris Carlson spent “traveling light” on March 12.

March 12

Ten Weeks Traveling Light – Packing for the Long Haul in the Netherlands

Speakers: Steve Durrant and Chris Carlson

Steve Durrant is the director of the Puget Sound to Pacific Collaborative, an initiative of the Peninsula Trails Coalition, North Kitsap Trails Association and the Bainbridge Island Parks & Trails Foundation dedicated to completing gaps in the Olympic Discovery Trail and Sound to Olympics Trail to connect the ferry terminals on Puget Sound to the Pacific Ocean at La Push. Chris Carlson is a landscape architect, retired from a career leading the National Park Service Rivers Trails and Technical Assistance Program in the Pacific Northwest, Metro Portland Parks and the University of Minnesota.

In addition to their riding in the Pacific Northwest, Canada and the Midwest, the pair have cycled together on extended trips in Finland, Denmark, England, Ireland, Belgium, France and The Netherlands.

March 19

Wildlife of the Scandinavian Arctic

Speakers: Ken and Mary Campbell

Ken and Mary Campbell are wildlife and nature photographers who have spent over 45 years exploring all seven continents in search of extraordinary wildlife. Their photographs have been featured in local and national magazines, brochures and calendars. The pair volunteer with the Feiro Marine Life Center and Olympic National Park, and conduct monthly Coaster Observation and Seabird Survey Team surveys for a citizen science program at the University of Washington’s School of Aquatic and Fishery Sciences.

March 26

Tasmania

Speaker: John Gussman

“I first became interested in photography as a means to share the natural beauty of the places I travelled,” said photographer John Gussman. “My first darkroom was in my closet in my apartment bedroom, and I had tin foil over the window and my roommate called me Moleman as I spent so much time in the dark.”

After getting a degree in photography, Gussman began working full time in 1973 as a staff photographer for a newspaper in the bay area. Moving to Washington State in 1979 to be closer to wilderness, and with Olympic National Park as his backyard, he began to photograph this new natural playground.

Photo courtesy Ken and Mary Campbell See Ken and Mary Campbell’s wildlife photography when they give the Traveler’s Journal presentation at the Dungeness River Nature Center on March 19.