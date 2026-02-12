Trial set for co-defendants in Gold Rush theft cases

Co-defendants in cases related to multiple counts of alleged theft and writing bounced checks at a Sequim precious metals business now have joint trial and hearing dates.

Kurt Miller, who made his first appearance in Clallam County Superior Court on Friday, Jan. 6, and his employee Kimberly Stober at Gold Rush Jewelry and Coin, 425 E. Washington St. Suite 3, who previously appeared in court on Jan. 23, are set to have their 10-day trial begin on April 13.

A joint status hearing was set for 9 a.m. Friday, March 13.

Judge Simon Barnhart read Miller’s charges in court on Feb. 6 with defense attorney John Hayden pleading not guilty for Miller, who requested a court appointed attorney.

Miller faces 40 felony and misdemeanor charges for allegedly taking various amounts from customers for unfulfilled or unfinished services, and writing more than $60,000 in checks with insufficient funds available. Sequim police estimate that Miller and Stober took more than $132,000 in total.

The specific charges include nine counts of theft in the first degree, seven counts of theft in the second degree, five counts of theft in the third degree, 14 counts of unlawful issuance of a check greater than $750, and five counts of unlawful issuance of a check equal to or less than $750.

Court documents state that there are 24 individuals or couples who allegedly lost money or services at Gold Rush in the court cases.

For the charges, he could face up to 10 years in prison and/or a $20,000 fine for the strictest theft charge.

Stober pleaded not guilty on Jan. 23 through defense attorney William Payne to 12 felony charges, including four counts of theft in the first degree, three counts of theft in the second degree, and five counts of unlawful issuance of a bank check for greater than $750.

She too could face up to 10 years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine for the strictest theft charge.

Attorney General Nick Brown’s office is prosecuting the case with alleged charges occurring from September 2022-August 2024 where Miller and Stober have bought, sold, or consigned precious metals, and taken in jewelry for repair, but in most instances they’d buy precious metals and jewelry using three different Wells Fargo accounts with insufficient funds, according to court documents.

A search warrant was served at the business on Aug. 29, 2024 after months of customer complaints of services not being rendered and/or checks having insufficient funds, Sequim Police Department reported.

The Attorney General’s Office took over prosecuting the cases after the warrant was served.

Attorney Kerry Warner with Brown’s office said on Feb. 6 that Stober’s trial was originally set for five days, and she asked them to schedule the trial to be the same as Miller’s for 10 days.

Miller did not appear at his first court appearance on Jan. 23 as representatives from Brown’s office said a summons may have only been sent to his physical address and not mailing address.

Sequim Police Department issued the summons to him in person on Jan. 27, Warner said in court on Feb. 6.

Both Miller and Stober have been released on their own personal recognizance so long as they meet various criteria, including continued court appearances.