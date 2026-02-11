Find Your Y: Movement, community, and hope — Parkinson’s programs at the YMCA

By Tracey Durso

No one plans for Parkinson’s. One day life looks a certain way: full of routines, plans, and assumptions about what tomorrow holds. Then something changes; a hand begins to tremble, balance feels uncertain and movement takes more effort. The life you imagined suddenly looks different.

Parkinson’s disease can affect anyone. It does not care about age, background, or how active you once were. It changes the way your body moves, how confident you feel, and the way you navigate the world. Yet even as everything shifts, one thing becomes more important than ever: movement.

Research shows that regular, purposeful exercise can help people with Parkinson’s maintain strength, balance, mobility, and independence. Additionally, movement becomes a way to stay connected; a way to keep showing up for life, participating and believing in what your body can still do.

At the YMCA, movement is for everyone. The Y is a place where people are welcomed as they are and supported on their wellness journey. Parkinson’s-specific programs are part of that promise. These programs are free for Y members and for a low cost for non-Y members.

The YMCA of Sequim provides a program called Rock Steady Boxing which meets Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3-4 p.m. This non-contact, boxing-inspired class helps participants work on balance, coordination, power, and confidence. When the gloves go on and the music plays, something shifts. People who may feel limited in daily life step into a space where they feel strong again.

The YMCA of Port Angeles provides Pedaling for Parkinson’s which meets Mondays at noon. This high-cadence cycling class supports mobility, endurance, and brain health. But it also offers something just as important: hope. People ride side by side, encouraging one another, sharing stories, and finding rhythm together.

“I feel one hundred percent better after class,” said Doug, a Rock Steady Boxing participant. “This program has improved my overall quality of life so much that I don’t believe I would be where I am today without it.”

One of the people helping to create this environment is Rock Steady Boxing Coach Bill Caples. A former Golden Gloves boxer and retired firefighter, Bill brings both experience and heart into every class.

“I encourage my students to never give up and always answer that bell to fight back,” Bill said. “It brings me great joy to witness my students gain strength, balance, coordination, and confidence. When they tell me their quality of life has improved, that’s everything to me.”

“Each participant has unique challenges,” said Dave, a participant. “Coach Bill meets their needs and encourages everyone to participate at their own level. Above all, he makes it fun.”

Participant Randy has this to share: “I have been attending classes for a little over a year now and it has made a tremendous impact on my balance, flexibility, coordination, and cognitive function. The friendly, supportive atmosphere and social connection have enhanced my quality of life.”

“These classes are about more than exercise,” said student George. “For me, the class is not just movement. It is about connection. My gait is steadier, my balance has improved, and my confidence has increased.”

Parkinson’s can change everything. But it does not take away your need to move, your need to feel strong, or your need to belong. At the YMCA, we are here for you. For more information about our Parkinson’s Wellness programs visit olympicpeninsulaymca.org/parkinsons-wellness.

In honor of World Parkinson’s Day, the YMCA will host a special event on Saturday, April 11. This day is for people living with Parkinson’s and the people who love them. It will include professional presentations, movement activities, and lunch. It is a chance to learn, to move, and to connect. For more information about this event, go to olympicpeninsulaymca.org/events/keep-moving-together.

Tracey Durso is program executive of Healthy Living for the Sequim YMCA.

Photo courtesy Olympic Peninsula YMCA Y member Dave Huffman, left, and Y volunteer Dan Woodside work on step-up exercises.

Photo courtesy Olympic Peninsula YMCA/ Instructor Christine Senter, left, reviews parts of a spin bike with a Y member in preparation for a Pedaling for Parkinson’s class.