From the Sequim Food Bank: A thoughtful transition and the work ahead

By Andra Smith

As I write this month’s Sequim Food Bank column, I want to share an update with our community. While this will be the last time I personally write this column, it is not the end of the Sequim Food Bank’s presence in the Sequim Gazette. Beginning in March, this space will continue under new leadership, offering regular updates and reflections on the work happening to support our neighbors across Eastern Clallam County.

Transitions matter, especially in community organizations built on trust, relationships, and shared responsibility. When done thoughtfully, they create continuity, stability, and space for new ideas to grow. With that in mind, I am pleased to formally introduce Jen Colmore as the next executive director of the Sequim Food Bank.

Jen’s journey with the food bank began two years ago as a volunteer. Like many people who first walk through our doors, she came wanting to help and quickly found herself drawn into the heart of the work. From there, she applied, interviewed, and was hired as our Community Engagement coordinator, a role that allowed her to build strong relationships with volunteers, donors, partners, and community members. That experience — seeing the food bank from the perspective of a volunteer, a staff member, and now a leader — gives Jen a uniquely grounded understanding of this organization and the people it serves.

Jen understands that food banking is about much more than food. It is about creating systems of care that are welcoming, responsive, and rooted in dignity. She has helped strengthen how we connect with the community, tell our story, and invite others into the work. Her leadership style reflects the values that guide the Sequim Food Bank every day: collaboration, curiosity, accountability, and the commitment that everyone is welcome at the table.

It also feels important to say this clearly: the Sequim Food Bank is in a strong position. The mission remains the same. The programs that support families, seniors, individuals, and children continue to evolve to meet changing needs. Our partnerships — with local nonprofits, farms, schools, health providers, tribes, and service organizations — remain central to how we do this work. And the values that have shaped the food bank — access, dignity, collaboration, and responsiveness — will continue to guide decisions and priorities.

Leadership transitions do not signal an ending; they mark a continuation of shared work. The board of directors has been intentional in planning for this moment, prioritizing stability and long-term sustainability for the organization. Jen steps into this role with the full support of the board, staff, volunteers, and partners, and with a strong understanding of both the challenges ahead and the opportunities that come with them.

Over the years, the Sequim Food Bank has adapted to meet growing and changing needs in our community — expanding programs, deepening partnerships, and finding new ways to reach neighbors where they are. That adaptability will remain critical in the years ahead. Jen brings both a steady presence and a forward-looking perspective to this role, positioning the organization well for its next chapter.

On a personal note, as I step away from writing this column, I am also preparing for my next role as executive director of the Washington Food Coalition. This position allows me to continue working on food access and hunger relief at the state level, supporting food banks and pantries across Washington and advocating for strong, community-based solutions. I am excited to lift up the important work happening across the state, including right here on the North Olympic Peninsula, and to share the innovative, compassionate approaches that define this community.

At the same time, I look forward to bringing back ideas, connections, and opportunities from around Washington that can support our local work. One of the strengths of this region has always been its willingness to collaborate, to try new approaches, and to center people in the work. That perspective matters, and I am proud to carry it forward in this next role.

Serving as executive director of the Sequim Food Bank for the last 10 years has been a privilege. This work has never been about one person. It has always been about a community coming together; volunteers showing up week after week, donors giving generously, partners working collaboratively, and neighbors supporting neighbors. At its core, the food bank is a place where everyone is welcome at the table, and where support is offered without judgment.

As this column transitions to a new voice, I encourage readers to stay engaged with the food bank’s work. There are many ways to get involved — by volunteering your time, making a financial contribution, donating food, advocating for food access, or simply helping spread the word. To learn more, visit sequimfoodbank.org, follow us on social media, or contact us directly at 360-683-1205 or info@sequimfoodbank.org. Whether you are new to the food bank or have been part of this work for years, there is always a place for you.

Thank you for the trust you have placed in the Sequim Food Bank and for the many ways you support one another. I look forward to watching, and supporting, the important work ahead, confident that the organization is well-positioned for its next chapter.