LegalEase: Clallam County expands free legal resources

By Shauna Rogers McClain

Facing a legal issue without a lawyer can be overwhelming. For many residents, public law libraries provide a vital lifeline, offering free resources to help people understand their rights, navigate the legal system, and access legal forms and research tools. These libraries also support attorneys, paralegals and students, while preserving important legal history.

Clallam County residents now have greater access to free legal information thanks to a new partnership between the Clallam County Law Library (CCLL) and the North Olympic Library System (NOLS). The collaboration aims to create a community legal resource center, featuring dedicated computer terminals and an extensive online collection of legal materials.

Two NOLS locations now offer a computer terminal with access to the Lexis Plus (Lexis+) legal database: the Port Angeles Main Library at 2210 S. Peabody St., and the Forks Branch Library at 171 S. Forks Ave. Open during regular library hours, these terminals make legal research more convenient for residents on both the East and West ends of the county.

In addition, NOLS library cardholders can access the Law Library’s eBook collection remotely via the LexisNexis Digital Library. Residents can use these resources from home or anywhere with internet access. Instructions for logging in are available at NOLS.org/Law-Library.

These upgrades are part of a 2024 initiative by the Clallam County Law Library board to provide more reliable, inclusive access to legal information. While Washington State law requires the county to provide library services for judges, officials, and attorneys, the CCLL is expanding access for the general public.

Previously, law library materials were housed in the Clallam County Courthouse and available less than 10 hours per week. Moving resources to NOLS facilities and offering online access ensures the community can reach up-to-date legal information anytime.

Funded through county court filing fees, the Law Library provides NOLS with a $5,000 annual administrative fee to support computer maintenance and technical assistance for the public.

For library hours and more information, visit NOLS.org, call 360-417-8500, or email discover@nols.org.

_______

Shauna Rogers McClain is executive director of Clallam-Jefferson County Pro Bono Lawyers.