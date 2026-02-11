Veterans Corner: Evergreen Boys & Girls State is an opportunity for high school juniors

Please use cotton flags so correct disposal can be conducted more easily and not harm people or the planet. Nylon flags are now being burnt and buried, or burnt and the melted mess put in bags and taken to the dump. Please consider using cotton flags so they can be burnt properly and with no leftover toxic fumes or debris.

Also, please don’t fly a tattered, faded flag. There are flag disposal boxes at the Veterans Center, the American Legion, the Sequim Elks Club and the VFW. Please ensure your flag is properly disposed of — not in your garbage can.

The Elks Riders, Lodge 353, is holding a Mardi Gras Night party on Saturday, Feb. 21 at 6 p.m. at the Naval Elks Lodge at 131 E. First St. in Port Angeles. Tickets are $25. This is their yearly fundraiser to get money to outfit veterans apartments — from furniture to sheets, towels, silverware, etc. Please call Ron at 253-590-6098 for more information or to reserve a ticket.

Sequim VFW Post 4760 had a number of winners in the annual Voice of Democracy and Patriots Pen youth essay contests. The first place Voice of Democracy winner (high school) was Zoe Truckenmiller and she also finished first at District 4 and then sixth at State (Department).

The first place Patriots Pen winner (middle school) was Josie Hainstock and she also finished first at District 4 and second at Department. Others that received awards were Jaydon Truckenmiller and Iris Brown, Patriots Pen second and third place at District 4 respectively.

The Post Teacher of the Year was Anita Schneider and she also finished first at District 4. Carlsborg Post 6787 had Franklin Critchlow as their Voice of Democracy winner and he finished third place at District 4. Congratulations to all the youth and Anita.

The American Legion Department of Washington is holding Evergreen Boys and Girls State from June 21-27 at Warm Beach Camp & Conference Center in Stanwood Washington. This Leadership Conference is for students completing their junior year of high school. They will learn how state government works through running for office, public speaking, building a city, and running a state. They will make lifelong friends and have scholarship opportunities.

Go to ebgs-wa.org to learn more or send questions to office@evergreen boysstate.org.

Parents and grandparents, please take a look at this program and encourage your juniors to apply.

The Clothing Closet connected with the Veterans Center in Port Angeles is asking all to hold off on donating clothing. The Closet is full, as is the storage area. Please remember when donating that all clothing must be clean and washable. No clothing over size 2X can be used. Most needed are jeans, sweatshirts and sweat pants, and heavy long-sleeved shirts. Underwear and socks must be new in the package. Please sort and use these guidelines. Sadly, most of what is donated is given to other organizations or thrown away because it doesn’t meet the veterans’ needs.

Thank you for your generosity, but please give only what can be used. Right now money is needed to purchase waterproof boots. You can drop money off Monday through Thursday at the Veterans Center, 216 S. Francis St.

Contributors: American Legion, Nancy Zimmermann, nmtzim@gmail.com; New Dungeness Chapter DAR, MOAA & Marine Corps League, Lorri Gilchrist, cdrlgilchrist@gmail.com; Voices For Veterans, Rita Frangione, rita.frangione@gmail.com; Korean War Veterans,Jerry Rettela, eletteor@msn.com; VFW 4760, Steve Henrikson, secretary@vfwpost4760.com ; VFW 6787, vfwcarlsborg@gmail.com, Fleet Reserve, Mike Sieg, mybadfish@gmail.com .