Flag Football: Five Wolves receive All-League honors

Sequim’s Kiley Winter was one of five Wolves named to the Olympic All-League team. She was named Offensive Player of the Year.

It was quite the season for Sequim girls flag football in its inaugural year.

The Wolves earned a state berth in the 1A/2A tournament, finished as co-Olympic League champions with Klahowya, and five players were named last week to the All-Olympic League team. The honors were approved by Olympic League athletic directors.

Sequim senior Kiley Winter won the league’s Offense Player of the Year, and fellow seniors Sydney Thomas-Harris was named to the All-League First Team and Raimey Brewer to the All-League Second Team.

Ruby Moxley-Horgan was also named to the First Team for Sequim along with Olive Bridge to the Second Team.

Each team had a player receive a Sportsmanship award with the honor going to Lily Sparks for Sequim.

Port Angeles received high marks too with four awards. Pyper Alton, Kennedy Rognlien, and Audrey Rudd were named to the First Team, and Miriam Cobb to the Second Team.

Allison Fricker received the Sportsmanship award for Port Angeles.

Klahowya’s Macayla Wrataric was named the league’s Most Valuable Player, and the Eagles’ Savanna Hartman as Defensive Player of the Year.

Girls flag football was approved in August for its first sanctioned season by the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association (WIAA) and Sequim School Board approved the team a few weeks before the season was set to begin.

The Wolves finished 13-5 with a season ending 28-0 loss to Squalicum on Feb. 7.

Port Angeles finished third in league and eventually lost to Lynden, who won state against Squalicum. The Roughriders then defeated Klahowya 14-0 for third in state.