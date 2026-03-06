March 11 Wellness Forum will focus on dementia

Bri Buchanan with the Olympic Area Agency on Aging will present a free WOW! Working on Wellness Radio Forum on Wednesday March 11 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.on KSQM 91.5 FM.

Buchanan is the dementia program manager for the Olympic Area Agency on Aging (O3A). She implemented the “Building Dementia Capable Communities” grant in January 2024 and has since built a rural community program available for all who need it. The dementia program at O3A provides local resources and support to people living with dementia and their care partners. Free caregiver education, support groups, memory cafes, early-stage planning, and behavior management are just some of the services provided by this program.

Buchanan has worked with people living with dementia for the past 18 years and has served as a professional dementia trainer, dementia program writer, and consultant for nationwide companies.

She will discuss the Dementia Outreach Program and the services it offers to the local community, as well as what people can do to be proactive for their future. She’ll share her recommendations for brain health and for how we can prepare for the challenges that come with living with dementia on the peninsula.

WOW! Working on Wellness is a health education program of Dungeness Valley Health & Wellness Clinic — Sequim’s free clinic. The Clinic provides basic urgent care and chronic health care services to uninsured community members.

The Basic Urgent Care Clinic is open to patients on Monday and Thursday evenings beginning at 5 p.m. Individuals interested in supporting the Clinic may call 360-582-0218.