‘Flocked’ fundraiser returns

Flocks of pink flamingos are appearing on lawns around Sequim as part of a fundraising effort by graduating seniors and their parents for the Safe and Sober Graduation Party.

The “You’ve Been Flocked” fundraiser for Sequim High School graduating seniors is back for its 20th year. Run entirely by parents and student volunteers of the Class of 2026, the event will raise funds for the Safe and Sober Graduation Party, an alcohol- and drug-free celebration for all area graduating seniors after June commencement.

Here’s how it works: A small flock arrives overnight with a “You’ve Been Flocked!” sign and a pouch on the lead bird containing instructions. Residents can make a suggested donation of $25 (any amount appreciated) to have the flock removed. They can add $10 to redirect it to a friend, family member, or neighbor, or add $10 for flock insurance to prevent any future migrations to their property.

Flocks stay about 24 hours before moving on.

Those who are flocked are encouraged to snap a daytime photo with their surprise visitors and share on social media (tag #FlockedInSequim) and @sequimgradparty on Instagram.