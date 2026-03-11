From the Sequim Food Bank: A changing of the guard — and a meet-and-greet

By Jen Colmore

When Andra Smith wrote her final column for the Sequim Gazette, she did so with the same steady grace and deep love for this community that had marked her years of leadership at the Sequim Food Bank. She offered kind words of welcome as I stepped into the role of executive director. This month, it is my honor to begin by offering words of gratitude in return.

Andra leaves behind more than strong systems and healthy programs. She leaves a legacy of community-building. Under her leadership, the Sequim Food Bank grew not only in size, but in heart. She cultivated partnerships with local farms, strengthened relationships with volunteers and donors, and helped shape the food bank into a place where neighbors are met with dignity and warmth.

These past few weeks of transition have underscored just how remarkable this community truly is.

Behind the scenes, there are many moving pieces when leadership changes. Accounts are updated, permissions are transferred, and countless small but important details need attention. Much of that work is invisible to the broader public, but it takes time and patience. What has struck me most is that while those transitions unfold, the work that matters most has continued without interruption.

Our doors have remained open. Our shelves have remained stocked. Our volunteers continue to greet each neighbor with kindness. Our staff show up each day with skill, humor, and deep commitment to the mission. Our board of directors has also been a steady presence during this time, ensuring that governance and leadership remain strong as we move into this next chapter. The Mobile Food Pantry continues its routes across our community. Food comes in. Food goes out. Meals are made possible.

The work of the Sequim Food Bank continues apace.

If anything, these weeks have highlighted the strength and stability that Andra helped build. The systems are strong. The team is outstanding. The volunteers are extraordinary. Our board of directors has been a steady and thoughtful partner throughout this transition, ensuring strong governance as we step into this next chapter. And the generosity of Sequim and Clallam County continues to be nothing short of inspiring.

Donations of food arrive steadily. Financial gifts continue to support our operations. Local partners check in and ask how they can help. Time and again, I am reminded that the Sequim Food Bank does not stand alone. It is woven into the fabric of this community.

It is truly a blessing to be able to focus on our mission — ensuring that everyone in our community has access to nutritious food — knowing that the broader community stands with us.

Transitions are moments to reflect on where we have been and to look ahead to where we are going. In that spirit, we invite the entire community to join us at the Sequim Food Bank for a special “Hail and Farewell” gathering on Saturday, March 14, from 1-3 p.m. at 144 W. Alder.

This will be a time to express our heartfelt gratitude to Andra and to wish her well as she steps into her new role as executive director of the Washington Food Coalition. It will also be a time to welcome the next chapter of the Sequim Food Bank.

At 1:15 p.m., we will offer a short presentation. The remainder of the afternoon will be an informal meet-and-greet with sweet treats and plenty of opportunity to connect. You are welcome to come for the entire event or simply stop by for a portion of it. Whether you have volunteered for years, donated once, received food, partnered with us, or are simply curious about our work, you are part of this food bank community.

I am grateful for the warm welcome I have already received. Stepping into this role is both humbling and exciting. I am listening, learning, and leaning on the incredible team around me. I look forward to meeting many more of you in the weeks and months ahead.

Whether you are able to attend the March 14 gathering or not, please know that you are always welcome at the Sequim Food Bank. This organization belongs to the community. Its strength comes from the collective care of neighbors helping neighbors.

Thank you for your continued generosity, your trust, and your belief in this mission. I am honored to carry forward the legacy that Andra helped build — and excited for all that we will create together.