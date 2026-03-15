Free talk looks at history of women’s undergarments

The North Olympic Library System (NOLS) and Humanities Washington will host a free virtual presentation “Hidden Layers: Women’s Undergarments and How They’ve Shaped Ladies’ Liberties” on Wednesday, March 18 at 6 p.m. Register in advance at NOLS.org/HW to receive the Zoom link for the talk by costume designer Diane Johnston.

Women’s underwear has long reflected society’s views on modesty, femininity and beauty. From historic styles that restricted the female form to the more liberating fashions of today, women’s undergarments have been symbols of both oppression and empowerment.

In this talk, Johnston will explore how comfort, freedom and function in women’s undergarments have mirrored broader social changes. She will pull back the layers of satin and silk to show how the evolution of women’s underwear parallels the ongoing struggle for gender equality.

Johnston is a theatrical costume designer who has spent the past 35 years creating costumes for a variety of productions throughout the region. She holds a Master of Fine Arts in costume design and is a member of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees.

More about Humanities Washington can be found at humanities.org.