Boys Basketball: Sheppard, Rapelje make All-League list

Junior Mason Rapelje zooms past Port Angeles defenders on Jan. 30 during the Rainshadow Rumble where he scored a career-high 37 points to help the Wolves win. For his strong season, he was named to the Olympic All-League’s First Team

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Sequim’s Solomon Sheppard goes up for a dunk in a home game against North Mason on Dec. 19. Sheppard was named to the Olympic All-League First Team.

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Sequim’s Solomon Sheppard and Mason Rapelje both made the first team of the All-Olympic League as selected by coaches for the 2025-26 season.

It was the first time both players made the first team, after they helped lead the Wolves to a third-place finish in the Olympic League.

As expected, the league MVP was Bremerton star player Jalen Davis, who was also named the league’s defensive player of the year. Sheppard won that honor last year along with Davis.

Sheppard, a senior, led the Wolves by averaging 18.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.6 steals per game. Rapelje, a junior, scored 14.7 points a game.

He scored 37 points in a game against Port Angeles to help secure a third-place league finish for the Wolves.

In the District 3 tournament, Sequim defeated North Mason 69-42 but lost to Bainbridge 77-66 and then Port Angeles 56-45.

The Roughriders fell just short of going to state losing to Franklin Pierce 48-44. Bainbridge lost its lone game at state while Bremerton went on to repeat as 2A state champions.

Named to the sportsmanship team for Sequim was Hunter Tennell, a senior, while John Ruddell of Port Angeles received the team’s award.

Making the second team for Port Angeles was Brody Pierce and Hunter Flores.

Pierce and Flores each had some big games for the Riders this year in their senior years. Pierce, overcoming a sprained ankle he sustained early in the season, led the team in scoring, pouring in 33 points against North Kitsap, 24 against North Mason, 29 and 21 in two games against Sequim and 23 in a district playoff victory over Orting. Flores was extremely consistent all year, scoring in double figures in virtually every league game.

Olympic All-League awards

MVP — Jalen Davis, Brem.

Defensive Player of the Year — Jalen Davis, Brem.

First team — Solomon Sheppard, Seq.; Mason Rapelje, Seq.; Ryan Rohrbacher, BI; Enoch Taylor, Brem.; Jaquan Davis, Brem.; Aaron Matthews, Brem.

Second team — Hunter Flores, Pa; Brody Pierce, PA; Donovan Waver, Oly.; Cameron Revelez, NM; Kaden Thielman, BI; Derek Bynum, King.

Sportsmanship — John Ruddell, PA; Hunter Tennell, Seq.; Will Rohrbacher, BI; Clarten Butler, NM; Kadyn Carter, NK; Tony Medina, Brem.; Aiden Heffernan, King.; Gabe Needham, Oly.