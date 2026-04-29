A&E BRIEFS — April 29, 2026

Fat Ferdie to play at OTA

Dance to Fat Ferdie & the Stolen Sweets, with special guest Cheryl Bell, at Olympic Theatre Arts, 414 N. Sequim Ave., on Sunday, May 3. Doors open at 3 p.m. and music starts at 4 p.m. Tickets are $20 each and can be purchased online at olympictheatrearts.org.

Wine Festival date set

The 9th Annual Wine Festival at The Cedars at Dungeness Golf Course benefiting Habitat for Humanity of Clallam County is set for Saturday, July 11, from noon to 4 p.m.

Tickets start at $87.50 and include six tasting tokens. Additional tokens can be purchased for $3 each, or two for $5, plus there will be a commemorative wine glass to take home. Hors d’oeuvres will be served, and there will be live music and raffle baskets.

Sequim City Band to play May 3

The Sequim City Band, a volunteer community ensemble, will perform a free concert celebrating the 131st Sequim Irrigation Festival, themed “Let’s Go Sequimming,” at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 3, at the James Center for the Performing Arts, concluding a full weekend of music presented on the James Center stage.

“This concert reflects both our festival theme and the vital role water plays in our community,” said Director Tyler Benedicte in a press release. “We’re excited to share music that connects our history with a sense of fun and adventure.

“The Irrigation Festival is such an important part of Sequim’s history. We’re excited to celebrate alongside our community and share music that captures the joy and legacy of this special event.”

The program will feature pieces that honor both the serenity and power of water.

Seagate Overture – James Swearingen: A sparkling opener that evokes the energy of a bustling harbor, Seagate Overture captures the excitement of ships departing for adventure. With bold brass fanfares and flowing melodies, it sets the tone for a journey across open waters.

Bayou Breakdown – Brant Karrick: Step into the humid, mysterious waterways of the Louisiana bayou. This lively piece blends jazz, blues, and Cajun influences, painting a vivid picture of winding rivers, hidden wildlife, and the untamed spirit of Southern swamplands.

A Sea Chantey Voyage – Karl F. Bach: Anchors aweigh! This medley of traditional sea chanteys brings sailors’ songs to life, from rollicking work tunes to heartfelt ballads. It captures the camaraderie, toil, and timeless rhythm of life at sea.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest – Hans Zimmer, arr. Jay Bocook: From the swagger of Jack Sparrow to the ominous presence of Davy Jones and the terrifying Kraken, this cinematic suite plunges listeners into a high-seas world of danger, myth, and swashbuckling excitement.

Victory at Sea – Richard Rodgers, arr. Robert Russell Bennett: Drawn from the classic television documentary, this powerful suite depicts naval warfare across vast oceans, reflecting both the might of the sea and the resilience of those who traverse it in times of conflict.

Titanic – James Horner, arr. Calvin Custer: This sweeping suite traces the ill-fated voyage of the RMS Titanic — from hopeful departure in “Southampton” to the urgency of “Take Her to Sea, Mr. Murdoch,” the chaos of “Hard to Starboard,” and the haunting beauty of “My Heart Will Go On.” It’s both a tribute to human ambition and a poignant reminder of nature’s power.