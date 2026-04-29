‘Bird Migration Stories’ next in OPAS series lineup

Birding expert Bob Boekelheide will present the May 2 installment of the Backyard Birding series.

Bob Boekelheide will present “Bird Migration Stories” in Rainshadow Hall at the Dungeness River Nature Center, 1943 W. Hendrickson Road in Sequim, from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 2.

The presentation is part of the Olympic Peninsula Audubon Society’s (OPAS) Backyard Birding series.

“Every bird migration is unique” stated a press release from OPAS. “The ones that amaze us most are the birds that fly thousands of miles every year between nesting, molting, and wintering locations. Several of these species — such as Olive-sided Flycatcher, Swainson’s Thrush, and Violet-green Swallow — return to Railroad Bridge Park and Clallam County every year, some to nest and some just passing through.”

According to OPAS, Boekelheide is Clallam County’s “premier birding expert.” Using data from citizen science projects compiled since 2001, as well as online resources, Boekelheide will highlight several case studies to give a close-up look at the birds’ annual cycles and migration pathways.

Admission to Backyard Birding programs is free. However, there is a suggested donation of $5 per person to support OPAS’ ongoing education and bird conservation programs.