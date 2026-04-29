COMMUNITY NEWS — April 29, 2026

Great Decisions to meet

May’s Great Decisions discussion will focus on U.S. and China relations during President Trump’s second term, including how the Iran war has changed the dynamics between the two countries. The discussion will be led by Judy Rhodes.

The meeting will take place at 10 a.m. Friday, May 1, in the Adult Learning Center of Sequim Community Church, 950 North Fifth Ave. All are welcome.

Great Decisions is an international affairs discussion program sponsored by the Foreign Policy Association. For more information, visit fpa.org/great_decisions.

Hospice trainings in May

Volunteer Hospice of Clallam County (VHOCC) is hosting in-person volunteer orientations in May for those interested in learning more about or volunteering with the organization.

The first session is scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, at 11 a.m. at a location in Sequim to be disclosed at the time of registration. A second orientation is scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, at 11 a.m. in the VHOCC conference room, 829 E. Eighth St. in Port Angeles.

Registration is required for both sessions by calling 360-452-1511 or emailing reception@vhocc.org.

Volunteers serve in a variety of roles such as front desk receptionist, in the organization’s lending closet or delivering medical equipment to patients’ homes. They can also serve at the bedside of hospice patients or offer grief support and spiritual care or handle various tasks in the office or at fundraising events.

VHOCC is a nonprofit serving Clallam County from Joyce to Diamond Point, and all its services are free. It provides end-of-life nursing care, loans medical equipment and supplies and offers education programs, grief support groups, one-on-one bereavement services and practical workshops on life after loss.

To learn more about the nonprofit, call the organization at 360-452-1511, or visit its website at volunteerhospice.org or its Facebook page.

Robotics Club hosts McTakeover

The Sequim Robotics Club hosts a McTakeover from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 5, at the Sequim McDonald’s, 107 S. Seventh Ave., Sequim.

Organizers said 20% of profits will go to the club for materials and travel costs for the next competition season.

In addition they’ll be handing out cookies to sit-in customers and drive-thru customers for direct profit.

Every year, the club competes in the worldwide First Robotics Competition (FRC) with more than 3,500 competing teams.

This year, Sequim won the Team Spirit Award for their enthusiasm and dedication to spreading First Robotics’ values, and they won the Team Sustainability Award for their practices that sustain team longevity and resilience.