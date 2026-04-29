LETTERS TO THE EDITOR — April 29, 2026

Stop this madness

These are dark times, y’all. America is the baddie.

The deranged president broke the law, is evil and kills people. Our leaders are corrupt and incompetent. We have waged an illegal and offensive war. Our longtime allies have abandoned us. The global order has totally fallen apart in front of our eyes. The world uncertainty index just reached an all-time high.

The criminals in the administration and their families are looting our treasury. It’s the axis of Epstein and we’re creating a fourth Reich. These are wretched, repulsive people. It seems they enjoy killing people. Nobody trusts us. We are now despised as terrorists.

While both houses of Congress leave town on recess, our country kills innocent people in this illegal, fascist, imperialist war of aggression. At only two weeks into the illegal and offensive war, the US and Israel had already hit 17,000 non-military targets in Iran.

What have we become? We have become a fascist death cult terrorist country. It is estimated that the Israeli military had dropped 3,600 bombs (so far) on the Iranian capital of Tehran killing innocent men, women and children.

It seems we like to bomb and kill. We need to stop this madness. We have got to resist with everything we’ve got. The president and cabinet are unfit!

Bill Biery

Sequim

Erasure at Fort Worden

In the clinical vocabulary of the American West, the “administrative shrug” is a silent partner in every land deal. It is the bureaucratic reflex to redact the inconvenient truth of the Earth in favor of a “pretty picture.”

Nowhere is this “simulation” more visible than at Fort Worden, the site of a scheduled “global earth repair convergence.”

Fort Worden is not just a scenic park in Port Townsend. It is a colonial anchor. It was built to protect settlers from the very people whose reality the fort intended to replace. Beneath the manicured lawns and the historical markers lies the ghost of Katai, a nəxʷsƛ̕áy̕əm̓ (Klallam) village that was burned to the ground. Its people were not “repaired;” they were forcibly removed to Skokomish, exiled to rocky, unproductive land to become farmers in a system designed for their failure.

Heads up to the entrepreneurial restorers: It is not the land you are repairing — it is your own comfort. By refusing to give voice to the massacre at Katai, you are not just missing the point; you are the point. You are the “administrative shrug” in a hemp vest.

Robert Lundahl

Port Angeles