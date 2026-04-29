River Center to offer guided night treks

The Dungeness River Nature Center’s two, family-friendly moonlight treks, both scheduled for May, are new offerings at the Center.

The Dungeness River Nature Center invites the community to experience Railroad Bridge when the sun goes down through their new family-friendly night trek program.

Located at 1943 W. Hendrickson Road in Sequim, the Dungeness River Nature Center will host two guided Night Treks: one on Friday, May 1, and the other on Friday, May 8. Participants will meet at 8:30 p.m. at Railroad Bridge Park and the treks get underway at 8:45 p.m.

Participants will take part in a one-mile guided trek exploring the benefits of natural night skies for both human well-being and the animals that rely on darkness to thrive. Each trek is co-led by a team of three: an astronomer, a storyteller, and a naturalist. Together, they will showcase the beauty of the night and address the fear of darkness. How can we challenge the notion that we cannot “see” in the dark? What organisms need darkness to thrive? How can we preserve natural dark in our homes and communities?

Each evening offers a slightly different experience.

Full Moon Magic is the name of the May 1 event, with the stroll taking place on the Olympic Discovery Trail’s paved path.

The May 8 excursion is called “It Was a Dark and Starry Night.” That trek will take place on a dirt path in the forest.

Registration is $10 for Dungeness River Nature Center and DarkSky members, $15 for non-members, and $5 for children ages 12 and under. Space is limited, so register in advance.

This program is in partnership with DarkSky Olympic Peninsula — Protect the Night.

For more information and to register, visit dungenessrivercenter.org/programs/.