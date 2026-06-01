FAITH NEWS

Donald L. Dissinger will speak on the topic “Unitarian Universalists — The Epitome of the Declaration of Independence Preamble and the 1st Amendment” at 11 a.m. Sunday, June 7 at Olympic Unitarian Universalist Fellowship (OUUF), 1033 N. Barr Road.

The basis of this presentation will be the resonances between his experience at OUFF and how it compares with his experience teaching 12th-graders about the United States government.

One can attend the service either in person or via Zoom.

For more information, visit olympicuuf.com.