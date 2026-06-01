Sequim City Band presents ‘Let’s Go Soaring’ concert

Photo courtesy Sequim City Band/ The Sequim City Band will perform “Let’s Go Soaring,” a free concert open to the public, at 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 7 at the James Center for the Performing Arts. It is the second performance in the “Concerts at the James” summer season concert series.

The Sequim City Band, now celebrating its 35th year, will present “Let’s Go Soaring,” a free concert, at 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 7 at the James Center for the Performing Arts, 350 N. Blake Ave. The performance is the second in the “Concerts at the James” summer season concert series.

“This music reminds us that sometimes the best way to explore new horizons is simply to listen, imagine, and let yourself soar,” Music Director Tyler Benedict stated in a press release.

From thrilling adventures in the skies to songs of freedom, imagination, and exploration, “Let’s Go Soaring” celebrates humanity’s enduring fascination with flight. Inspired by the spirit of the North Olympic Peninsula — where Sequim’s famous “Blue Hole” often brings brilliant sunshine beneath the rain shadow of the Olympic Mountains — the program reflects the joy of open skies, fresh horizons, and soaring possibilities. Through cinematic themes, spirited marches, uplifting contemporary works, and timeless classics, audiences will be invited to rise above the ordinary and experience the exhilaration of taking flight.

The concert opens with In Flight by Samuel R. Hazo, a cinematic work that captures both the exhilaration and serenity of soaring through the skies — specifically evoking the visceral experience of flying in a fighter jet. Sweeping lyrical lines, vibrant percussion, and soaring brass fanfares mirror the sensation of acceleration down the runway and the sudden, forceful lift into the sky. As the aircraft climbs and banks through open air, the music shifts between weightless calm and bursts of controlled intensity, reflecting both the precision and power of high-speed flight. The listener is carried through moments of quiet suspension above the clouds and surges of breathtaking velocity, as if seated in the cockpit amid the dynamic interplay of motion, force, and boundless sky.

“Northwest Rising” by Robert Sheldon captures the spirit of ascent and discovery through a vivid musical journey inspired by flight over the Pacific Northwest. Drawing on the imagery of a hot air balloon rising into the sky, the work unfolds from the anticipation of lift-off into sweeping passages that suggest the quiet awe of drifting above vast landscapes. Lush harmonies and expansive textures evoke the region’s striking natural beauty, while buoyant rhythms and colorful woodwind figures suggest both motion and momentum as the journey climbs higher.

The result is a sense of floating perspective — at once peaceful and exhilarating — as the music traces a graceful arc through ascent, suspension, and return.

Propelling the program into a sense of limitless expansion, a contemporary work — “Beyond!” — reflects Amy Webb’s depiction of curiosity and exploration beyond Earth. Shimmering textures, vibrant orchestration, and soaring melodic gestures suggest the awe of looking outward into space and the exhilaration of discovery. Moments of reflective stillness are contrasted with surges of energy and brilliance, creating a musical sense of vast distance, motion, and wonder.

Webb’s writing builds a sound world that feels both intimate and cosmic, inviting listeners to experience the excitement of venturing beyond the familiar into a realm of imagination and possibility.

Interwoven with these vivid musical portraits of flight and discovery are beloved melodies from stage, screen, and the golden age of popular song — celebrating the many ways music itself can lift us, transport us, and help our imaginations soar.

Soaring with John Williams features some of the composer’s most iconic film themes, including “Superman March,” “Cadillac of the Skies,” and “Star Wars,” in a thrilling tribute to one of cinema’s greatest musical storytellers.

Audiences will also enjoy selections from “The Sound of Music” by Richard Rodgers, featuring favorites such as “My Favorite Things,” “Do-Re-Mi,” “Edelweiss,” and “Climb Every Mountain” — songs that perfectly complement the concert’s themes of inspiration, adventure, and reaching for new heights.

“Sinatra!,” arranged by Stephen Bulla, features timeless favorites including “Come Fly With Me” and “Fly Me to the Moon,” bringing a touch of classic swing and toe-tapping energy to the program.

The concert is open to the public. For more detailed information about the pieces that will be played, visit sequimgazette.com.

The Sequim City Band is a volunteer community ensemble dedicated to enriching the cultural

life of the Sequim area through engaging and accessible performances. The band presents a

variety of concerts throughout the year, celebrating music for audiences of all ages.