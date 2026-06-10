COMMUNITY NEWS — June 10, 2026

Flag Day ceremony, essay contest

The public is invited to attend a special Flag Day observance hosted by the Michael Trebert Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR), on Sunday, June 14 at 2 p.m. at the Northwest Veterans Resource Center, 216 S. Francis St. in Port Angeles, on the south side of the building.

The ceremony will include the dignified retirement of worn American flags collected by the Northwest Veterans Resource Center, conducted in accordance with the U.S. Flag Code.

The event will also feature the presentation of awards for the Michael Trebert NSDAR Chapter Clallam County America250! Fifth Grade Essay Contest. Open to all fifth-grade students in Clallam County — including public, private, and homeschool students — the contest challenged participants to write a 250–300-word essay about their favorite American Revolutionary War hero.

The top three student winners will be recognized during the ceremony. Awards include a $100 stipend, medal, and certificate for first place, and $75 stipends, medals, and certificates for second and third place.

“Flag Day is an opportunity to honor our nation’s flag, remember those who have defended our freedoms, and inspire future generations of Americans,” said Nancy Zimmermann, Regent of the Michael Trebert Chapter NSDAR.

The brief patriotic program will include remarks and refreshments.

Clallam County Threshold Singers

The Clallam County Threshold Singers, the local chapter of a non-denominational organization that has almost 200 chapters worldwide, is seeking others who would like to sing with their group. They sing in and around Sequim and Port Angeles with a goal of bringing comfort at the bedside of those at the thresholds of living and dying.

The group rehearses the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month at a location between Sequim and Port Angeles. If you would like to sing with the group, or request singers, text or call Theo at 360-485-3321 or email clallamcountytc@gmail.com. Find out more at thresholdchoir.org.

Walkling Trust accepting applications

The Ben and Myrtle Walkling Memorial Trust is accepting applications for grants to be awarded in 2027. The goal of the Trust is to encourage new civic and charitable projects annually to benefit citizens of Port Angeles and Clallam County.

Requests to fund organizational budgets or to pay for existing or ongoing projects are not likely to be approved.

Myrtle Walkling, who died in 1992, created the Trust in her will and funded it with more than $1 million. It was her intent that the income from the Trust be used for charitable and civic projects that otherwise might not happen.

Applications may be obtained by sending a self-addressed, stamped envelope to the Ben and Myrtle Walking Memorial Trust, P.O. Box 1588, Port Angeles, Washington, 98362 or by email at walklingtrust@gmail.com.

Veterans assistance

The Disabled American Veterans Chapter 5 office located at the Sequim Museum administration building, 544 N. Sequim Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Wednesday to serve all veterans with claims and information.

Veterans do not have to be a member of the DAV to receive assistance.

For more information, call 360-775-6482.