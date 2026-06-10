Sequim All-Class Reunion planned for August

The annual Sequim All-Class Reunion is planned for Aug. 21-23. Registration deadline is Wednesday, July 15.

The event will kick off on Friday night, Aug. 21 at 6 p.m. with a gathering at the Elks Lodge, 143 Port Williams Road. There will be a no-host cash bar and food for purchase until 6:30 p.m. The Jimmy Hoffman Band will play until 10 p.m.

On Saturday morning, Aug. 22 former Sequim High School students are invited to attend a pancake breakfast from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. in Macleay Hall at Sequim Prairie Grange, 290 Macleay Road. Grange members will serve ham, eggs and all the pancakes you can eat for $7, payable at the door.

No reservation is needed.

There will be a car show in the parking lot. Alumni are welcome to bring their classic cars or trucks.

After breakfast, everyone is invited to head into town for free time. Visit Sequim Museum & Arts, 544 N. Sequim Ave., from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., or participate in a self-guided tour of the old brick high school from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Old class photos can be viewed. The Clallam County Fair will be going on in Port Angeles.

Social Hour featuring a no-host bar will begin at 4 p.m. at the Guy Cole Event Center, 202 N. Blake Ave., in Carrie Blake Community Park. There will be a short program with Julianne Coonts as the emcee at 5:30 p.m. and dinner prepared by Coyote BBQ will be served around 6 p.m. The menu includes prime beef brisket, smoked brats, smoked chicken thighs, coleslaw, baked beans, mac & cheese, jalapeno cheddar & bacon cornbread and dessert.

The color theme is purple and gold, and everyone is encouraged to wear their Sequim Wolves apparel. The evening will include a video of past high school days.

The dinner will feature a silent auction, with only cash or checks accepted for purchases.

The three-day event will culminate with a Pioneer Picnic at noon on Sunday, Aug. 23 at Sequim Prairie Grange.

It is a potluck, so everyone should bring something to share. Last names starting with the letters A-M are asked to bring main dishes and those whose last name starts with the letters N-Z are requested to bring sides.

Membership in the Sequim Schools Alumni Association is mandatory and costs $15. The dinner is $55 per person.

Questions can be directed to reunion co-chairs Kim Brown Bergstrom (kimb45@hotmail.com, 425-894-6213) or Wendi Schaumburg (wendijo2004@yahoo.com, 360-670-5404).