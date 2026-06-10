Students, staff celebrate SHS’ class of ′26 at Grad Walk
Published 2:30 am Wednesday, June 10, 2026
High fives and hugs were given out aplenty on June 5 during the annual SHS Grad Walk.
During the Sequim seniors’ morning practice for graduation, the 219 graduates-to-be walked a loop on the track where they were greeted by hundreds of students from Sequim School District’s other schools who walked or bussed to the stadium.
Some students made signs for the graduates while siblings, parents and friends at the schools gave the seniors words of encouragement and/or hugs.
Kendra Dodson, one of eight valedictorians, said the Grad Walk was her favorite memory of her time in school because “I saw all the love of my life from 12 years.”
The event continues each June to jointly celebrate the seniors and encourage younger students with their academics and see that learning is something to commemorate.
A video of the Grad Walk, interviews with a few graduates, and snapshots of graduation can be found on the Gazette’s social media pages.
Sequim School District’s last day for classes is June 11.