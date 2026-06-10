Students, staff celebrate SHS’ class of ′26 at Grad Walk

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Sequim Gazette photo by Matthew Nash/ Students from Greywolf Elementary hold signs for Sequim High School’s 12th graders before the start of the Grad Walk.

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Sequim Gazette photo by Matthew Nash/ Colin Feik and Grillien Morrill are greeted by hundreds of younger Sequim students during the SHS Grad Walk.

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Sequim Gazette photo by Matthew Nash/ This year, 219 Sequim seniors participated in the Grad Walk where they shared high fives with younger students and former teachers and staff.

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Sequim Gazette photo by Matthew Nash/ Ivy Pettett and fellow seniors high-five Sequim students and hold signs made for them during the Grad Walk.

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Sequim senior Sofia Divinsky hugs third graders Everly Catelli, Alaina Romberg and Ivy Goss during the Grad Walk on June 5.

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High fives and hugs were given out aplenty on June 5 during the annual SHS Grad Walk.

During the Sequim seniors’ morning practice for graduation, the 219 graduates-to-be walked a loop on the track where they were greeted by hundreds of students from Sequim School District’s other schools who walked or bussed to the stadium.

Some students made signs for the graduates while siblings, parents and friends at the schools gave the seniors words of encouragement and/or hugs.

Kendra Dodson, one of eight valedictorians, said the Grad Walk was her favorite memory of her time in school because “I saw all the love of my life from 12 years.”

The event continues each June to jointly celebrate the seniors and encourage younger students with their academics and see that learning is something to commemorate.

A video of the Grad Walk, interviews with a few graduates, and snapshots of graduation can be found on the Gazette’s social media pages.

Sequim School District’s last day for classes is June 11.