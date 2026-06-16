A send-off for Sequim schools for summer
Published 1:30 am Tuesday, June 16, 2026
The summer season of camps, fun in the sun, and Popsicles is now here for Sequim School District’s students and staff with the 2025-26 school year officially ending on June 11 for approximately 2,400 students.
That morning, students and staff gathered in the breezeways at Helen Haller Elementary to congratulate fifth graders before they walked to a Moving On ceremony to celebrate their achievements and starting at Sequim Middle School.
Second graders at Greywolf Elementary School (kindergarten-second grade) participated in a similar Moving On ceremony on June 10, and they traveled to Helen Haller for its Field Day where they’ll be third graders in the fall.
A Back to School Fair is set for 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22 at the Sequim Boys & Girls Club, 400 W. Fir St., Sequim.
The first day of school for the 2026-27 school is set for Aug. 26, according to the district calendar. For more information, visit sequimschools.org.