A send-off for Sequim schools for summer

Sequim Gazette photo by Matthew Nash/ Students walk to their buses on the last day of school on June 11.

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Sequim Gazette photo by Matthew Nash/ Fifth grade teacher Nathalie Maynock gives Luke Carroll his certificate celebrating fifth grade during a Moving On ceremony in Olympic Peninsula Academy’s gym.

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Sequim Gazette photo by Matthew Nash/ Chris Stevens’ fifth grade class high-five classmates on the last day of school before their Moving On ceremony to celebrate their time in elementary school and moving on to Sequim Middle School.

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Fifth graders Oliver Nash, Bennett Castell and Levi Adolphe carry the banner for Helen Haller Elementary School as students and staff high-five fifth graders before their Moving On ceremony on June 11.

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Sequim Gazette photo by Matthew Nash/ Iris Johnson and other third graders high-five classmates, parents and staff as they walk through the breezeways at Helen Haller Elementary before their Moving On ceremony.

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Sequim Gazette photo by Matthew Nash/ Third grade teacher Vanessa Rayburn hugs Paisley Coler as she walks out to her bus on the last day of school, June 11.

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Teachers and staff wave goodbye to the buses as they drive away for the last time of the 2025-26 school year.

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The summer season of camps, fun in the sun, and Popsicles is now here for Sequim School District’s students and staff with the 2025-26 school year officially ending on June 11 for approximately 2,400 students.

That morning, students and staff gathered in the breezeways at Helen Haller Elementary to congratulate fifth graders before they walked to a Moving On ceremony to celebrate their achievements and starting at Sequim Middle School.

Second graders at Greywolf Elementary School (kindergarten-second grade) participated in a similar Moving On ceremony on June 10, and they traveled to Helen Haller for its Field Day where they’ll be third graders in the fall.

A Back to School Fair is set for 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22 at the Sequim Boys & Girls Club, 400 W. Fir St., Sequim.

The first day of school for the 2026-27 school is set for Aug. 26, according to the district calendar. For more information, visit sequimschools.org.