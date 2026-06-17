COMMUNITY NEWS — June 17, 2026

GOP women host candidate event

The Republican Women of Clallam County will host a “Chat with the Candidates” event on Saturday, June 20 from 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Sanger Sterling Gardens, 492 Osprey Glen Road in Sequim as part of a community celebration marking America’s 250th anniversary.

This free public event offers an opportunity for residents to meet and engage directly with local and state candidates in an informal, family-friendly setting. Attendees can learn about key issues, hear from candidates, and participate in civic conversation while honoring this historic 250th milestone in American history.

Scheduled speakers include: Judge Dave Larson, Washington Supreme Court, Position 5; Teresa Fox, Congressional District 6, Position 2; Eric W. Pratt, State Representative, District 24, Position 1; Aiden Hamilton, State Representative, District 24, Position 1; Marcia Kelbon, State Representative, District 24, Position 2; and Jake Seegers, County Commissioner, District 3.

A $15 barbecue lunch ticket will be available and includes a self-guided garden walk. Additional activities will include initiative signing, games, a photo booth, and face painting.

For more information, contact the Republican Women of Clallam County at tanyanewdesign@gmail.com.

‘George Washington’ to appear at Sequim Grange

Vern Frykholm of “George Washington Speaks” will give a presentation at Sequim Prairie Grange, 290 MacLeay Road, at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 20, in celebration of America’s 250th birthday.

Frykholm frequently makes special appearances in character as George Washington.

His presentation will include information about Washington, the country’s first president, and America’s Founding Fathers; the Declaration of Independence signed on July 4, 1776; the American Revolutionary War; and the Constitution, signed on Sept. 17, 1787.

The 45-minute presentation will be followed by a question-and-answer period.

Young children will be encouraged to sit up front as ‘George Washington’ speaks. The program is open to all ages.

Afterward, there will be a photo-op followed by ice cream or popcorn available for $1.

The event is free, but donations are appreciated to support future “George Washington Speaks” events. A donation box will be placed near the entrance. Visit georgewashingtonspeaks.com for more information.

Sequim Guild Bunco party

The Sequim Guild of Seattle Children’s Hospital’s Summer Bunco Party, which serves as a fundraiser for the hospital, will take place from noon to 3 p.m. on Friday, June 19 at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 525 N. Fifth Ave. in Sequim. Doors open at 11:30 a.m.

Participants will have a chance to win prizes while enjoying sandwiches, salads and desserts prepared by Guild members. They can also bid on 23 summer-inspired choices at the silent auction.

Cost per person is $15 at the door.

All proceeds go to Seattle Children’s Hospital for uncompensated care and research. For more information, contact Raini Cacy by calling 360-461-1818 or emailing to sequimguild@gmail.com.

Applications open for America250 Experience Hall

The City of Sequim is accepting applications from nonprofit organizations, community groups, and public agencies interested in participating in the America250 Experience Hall during the 4th of July: Party at the Park event on Saturday, July 4 at Carrie Blake Community Park.

This annual community celebration will take place from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. and will feature live entertainment, family activities, a food court, a beer and wine garden, and a fireworks display.

As part of the event, the Guy Cole Event Center will serve as the America250 Experience Hall from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., offering families and community members a place to explore free, hands-on activities that celebrate shared stories, civic life, local identity, and the people and places that shape Washington and the broader American experience.

Applications are open for activity booths. The city is seeking interactive, family-friendly activities that engage children, teens, and adults together and operate continuously throughout the event. Activities should be safe, inclusive, accessible, and free to attendees.

Organizers especially welcome proposals that align with America250 themes, including We the People, Power of Place, and Sharing History. Examples may include hands-on art, educational activities, games, crafts, cultural learning, history-based activities, community storytelling, and other interactive experiences designed for mixed ages and abilities.

Applications are available at: https://sequimwa.gov/1345/4th-of-July-Party-at-the-Park

The application deadline is Wednesday, June 24.

For questions about the application process, contact Carrie Kann, Parks & Events specialist, at ckann@sequimwa.gov or 360-582-2454.