Dungeness Creamery celebrates 20 years
Published 3:30 am Wednesday, June 17, 2026
Family, friends, and a bunch of bovine gathered for Dungeness Valley Creamery’s 20th anniversary on Saturday.
The family-owned and operated farm at 1915 Towne Road in Dungeness is dedicated to producing raw dairy products from purebred Jersey cows. For the anniversary event, they hosted visitors throughout June 13 offering tours, hay rides, live music by the Bread & Gravy Trio, food from Southern Nibble, family portraits by Belly of the Whale, and a petting zoo by the 4-H Rascals. Countless cups and cones of ice cream were sold too.
Sarah Levien, co-owner of Dungeness Valley Creamery, said they were “excited to celebrate 20 years of raw milk with so many people from the community and we’d like to thank everyone for supporting us throughout the years.”
“We love what we do and it’s special to share our farm and way of life,” she said.
The farm became a USDA-certified raw milk producer in 2006. It was started by Sarah’s parents Jeff and Debbie Brown, who first started their dairy farming career in 1971.
Planning for the farm to become all raw milk with purebred Jersey cows began in 2003, and six years later it was preserved for agricultural use with help from the North Olympic Land Trust.
“It’s amazing to look back and see how far we’ve come,” said Wade McCarthey, Sarah’s 12-year-old son.
The farm is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday. For more information about the Dungeness Valley Creamery, call 360-683-0716 or visit dungenessvalleycreamery.com.