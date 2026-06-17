Dungeness Creamery celebrates 20 years

The Bread & Gravy Trio play at Dungeness Valley Creamery on June 13 for its 20th anniversary celebration.

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Sequim Gazette photo by Matthew Nash/ Visitors observe a mom and newborn calf at Dungeness Valley Creamery on June 13.

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Sequim Gazette photo by Matthew Nash/ The Bread & Gravy Trio with Jess and Stephanie Doenges pictured, play at Dungeness Valley Creamery on June 13 for its 20th anniversary celebration.

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Sequim Gazette photo by Matthew Nash/ Jeff Slaczka and Jesse pet Jersey cows during Dungeness Valley Creamery’s 20th anniversary on June 13. It was Jesse’s first time at the farm, Jeff said.

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Sequim Gazette photo by Matthew Nash/ Madison Pierce and Makenzie Hadley look at Jersey cows in Dungeness Valley Creamery’s barn on June 13. Pierce was visiting her family at the farm during its 20th anniversary celebration.

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Sequim Gazette photo by Matthew Nash/ Harper and Cole Lilly stand for a photo by their dad Ross Lilly as Tyler McCarthy stands with Gigi the Jersey cow during Dungeness Valley Creamery’s 20th anniversary celebration. The Lilly family was visiting from California to see their aunt and uncle who live in Sequim.

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Tessa Lowen of Fairbanks, Alaska, pets Gigi the cow at Dungeness Valley Creamery on June 13 at the farm’s 20th anniversary celebration. Lowen said she grew up in the area and was visiting for her sister’s graduation.

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Family, friends, and a bunch of bovine gathered for Dungeness Valley Creamery’s 20th anniversary on Saturday.

The family-owned and operated farm at 1915 Towne Road in Dungeness is dedicated to producing raw dairy products from purebred Jersey cows. For the anniversary event, they hosted visitors throughout June 13 offering tours, hay rides, live music by the Bread & Gravy Trio, food from Southern Nibble, family portraits by Belly of the Whale, and a petting zoo by the 4-H Rascals. Countless cups and cones of ice cream were sold too.

Sarah Levien, co-owner of Dungeness Valley Creamery, said they were “excited to celebrate 20 years of raw milk with so many people from the community and we’d like to thank everyone for supporting us throughout the years.”

“We love what we do and it’s special to share our farm and way of life,” she said.

The farm became a USDA-certified raw milk producer in 2006. It was started by Sarah’s parents Jeff and Debbie Brown, who first started their dairy farming career in 1971.

Planning for the farm to become all raw milk with purebred Jersey cows began in 2003, and six years later it was preserved for agricultural use with help from the North Olympic Land Trust.

“It’s amazing to look back and see how far we’ve come,” said Wade McCarthey, Sarah’s 12-year-old son.

The farm is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday. For more information about the Dungeness Valley Creamery, call 360-683-0716 or visit dungenessvalleycreamery.com.