Responder Blotter — June 17, 2026

The weekly blotter includes calls in the City of Sequim and in unincorporated Clallam County in the Sequim-Dungeness Valley area.

June 8

8:16 a.m. — Automobile theft, 100 block of South Rhodefer Road

10:37 a.m. — Trespassing, 1200 block of West Washington St.

2:25 p.m. — Fraud, 100 block of Mill Road

5:11 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 100 block of South Rhodefer Road

June 9

1:07 p.m. — Repossession, 100 block of South Rhodefer Road

1:49 p.m. — Weapons violation, 200 block of South Center Park Way

June 10

7:59 a.m. — Fraud, 200 block of Stone Road

10:30 a.m. — Fraud, 100 block of West Washington St.

12:26 p.m. — Trespassing, 1400 block of East Washington St.

1:39 p.m. — Theft, intersection of Joslin Road/ U.S. Highway 101

2:23 p.m. — Littering, 200 block of East Hammond St.

June 11

9:14 a.m. — Theft, 100 block of West Washington St.

9:48 a.m. — Burglary, 900 block of North Littlejohn Way

12:27 p.m. — Theft, 1100 block of West Washington St.

4:22 p.m. — Trespassing, 1200 block of West Washington St.

4:30 p.m. — Disorderly conduct, 200 block of East Washington St.

8:09 p.m. — Theft, 100 block of Green Valley Lane

8:30 p.m. — Theft, 800 block of North Kendall Road

June 12

8:37 a.m. — Unwanted person, 1400 block of West Washington St.

9:20 a.m. — Fraud, 800 block of Oak Tree Ridge

2:28 p.m. — Weapons discharge, 500 block of Woods Road

2:33 p.m. — Trespassing, 200 block of East Washington St.

2:52 p.m. — Fraud, 100 block of Narrow Way

4:30 p.m. — Trespassing, 500 block of Woods Road

5:03 p.m. — Fraud, 300 block of North Sequim Ave.

9:40 p.m. — Fireworks violation, intersection of Woodridge Court/ Woodridge Drive

June 13

12:29 a.m. — Prowler, 300 block of South Fifth Ave.

5:19 a.m. — Trespassing, 100 block of Riverside Road

10:35 a.m. — Trespassing, 1300 block of West Washington St.

12:28 p.m. — Fraud, 300 block of Happy Valley Road