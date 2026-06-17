Site Logo

Responder Blotter — June 17, 2026

Published 3:30 am Wednesday, June 17, 2026

Sequim Gazette photo by Matthew Nash

Sequim Gazette photo by Matthew Nash

The weekly blotter includes calls in the City of Sequim and in unincorporated Clallam County in the Sequim-Dungeness Valley area.

June 8

8:16 a.m. — Automobile theft, 100 block of South Rhodefer Road

10:37 a.m. — Trespassing, 1200 block of West Washington St.

2:25 p.m. — Fraud, 100 block of Mill Road

5:11 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 100 block of South Rhodefer Road

June 9

1:07 p.m. — Repossession, 100 block of South Rhodefer Road

1:49 p.m. — Weapons violation, 200 block of South Center Park Way

June 10

7:59 a.m. — Fraud, 200 block of Stone Road

10:30 a.m. — Fraud, 100 block of West Washington St.

12:26 p.m. — Trespassing, 1400 block of East Washington St.

1:39 p.m. — Theft, intersection of Joslin Road/ U.S. Highway 101

2:23 p.m. — Littering, 200 block of East Hammond St.

June 11

9:14 a.m. — Theft, 100 block of West Washington St.

9:48 a.m. — Burglary, 900 block of North Littlejohn Way

12:27 p.m. — Theft, 1100 block of West Washington St.

4:22 p.m. — Trespassing, 1200 block of West Washington St.

4:30 p.m. — Disorderly conduct, 200 block of East Washington St.

8:09 p.m. — Theft, 100 block of Green Valley Lane

8:30 p.m. — Theft, 800 block of North Kendall Road

June 12

8:37 a.m. — Unwanted person, 1400 block of West Washington St.

9:20 a.m. — Fraud, 800 block of Oak Tree Ridge

2:28 p.m. — Weapons discharge, 500 block of Woods Road

2:33 p.m. — Trespassing, 200 block of East Washington St.

2:52 p.m. — Fraud, 100 block of Narrow Way

4:30 p.m. — Trespassing, 500 block of Woods Road

5:03 p.m. — Fraud, 300 block of North Sequim Ave.

9:40 p.m. — Fireworks violation, intersection of Woodridge Court/ Woodridge Drive

June 13

12:29 a.m. — Prowler, 300 block of South Fifth Ave.

5:19 a.m. — Trespassing, 100 block of Riverside Road

10:35 a.m. — Trespassing, 1300 block of West Washington St.

12:28 p.m. — Fraud, 300 block of Happy Valley Road

You Might Like