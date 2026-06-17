Responder Blotter — June 17, 2026
Published 3:30 am Wednesday, June 17, 2026
The weekly blotter includes calls in the City of Sequim and in unincorporated Clallam County in the Sequim-Dungeness Valley area.
June 8
8:16 a.m. — Automobile theft, 100 block of South Rhodefer Road
10:37 a.m. — Trespassing, 1200 block of West Washington St.
2:25 p.m. — Fraud, 100 block of Mill Road
5:11 p.m. — Vehicle prowl, 100 block of South Rhodefer Road
June 9
1:07 p.m. — Repossession, 100 block of South Rhodefer Road
1:49 p.m. — Weapons violation, 200 block of South Center Park Way
June 10
7:59 a.m. — Fraud, 200 block of Stone Road
10:30 a.m. — Fraud, 100 block of West Washington St.
12:26 p.m. — Trespassing, 1400 block of East Washington St.
1:39 p.m. — Theft, intersection of Joslin Road/ U.S. Highway 101
2:23 p.m. — Littering, 200 block of East Hammond St.
June 11
9:14 a.m. — Theft, 100 block of West Washington St.
9:48 a.m. — Burglary, 900 block of North Littlejohn Way
12:27 p.m. — Theft, 1100 block of West Washington St.
4:22 p.m. — Trespassing, 1200 block of West Washington St.
4:30 p.m. — Disorderly conduct, 200 block of East Washington St.
8:09 p.m. — Theft, 100 block of Green Valley Lane
8:30 p.m. — Theft, 800 block of North Kendall Road
June 12
8:37 a.m. — Unwanted person, 1400 block of West Washington St.
9:20 a.m. — Fraud, 800 block of Oak Tree Ridge
2:28 p.m. — Weapons discharge, 500 block of Woods Road
2:33 p.m. — Trespassing, 200 block of East Washington St.
2:52 p.m. — Fraud, 100 block of Narrow Way
4:30 p.m. — Trespassing, 500 block of Woods Road
5:03 p.m. — Fraud, 300 block of North Sequim Ave.
9:40 p.m. — Fireworks violation, intersection of Woodridge Court/ Woodridge Drive
June 13
12:29 a.m. — Prowler, 300 block of South Fifth Ave.
5:19 a.m. — Trespassing, 100 block of Riverside Road
10:35 a.m. — Trespassing, 1300 block of West Washington St.
12:28 p.m. — Fraud, 300 block of Happy Valley Road