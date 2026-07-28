All Breed Dog Show all class for Kennel Club
Published 3:30 pm Tuesday, July 28, 2026
There were three days of poodles, Pomeranians, puppies, and pooches in Carrie Blake Community Park over the weekend.
The Hurricane Ridge Kennel Club hosted its All Breed Dog Show and Obedience Trials July 24-26 featuring hundreds of dogs in all sizes and many breeds.
According to event organizers, Friday featured 545 dogs, Saturday 609 dogs, and Sunday 544 dogs.
Ali Seeber, a Sequim graduate now living in Cheney, was one of the owners competing. She brought Wrex, a 6 year old Shiba Inu, and said she comes to the show each year.
Lori Solomon of Springfield, Oregon brought her Pomeranian Ian to compete. She said she was excited to be in the show and that she’s been showing dogs for 30 years.
Sophie Lebel of Bothell brought her dog Bouncer to the event for the first time, and said she’s been several times before.
“I had a lot of fun,” Lebel said. “It’s a blast to do these shows. We love this location and have been doing this for 18 years.”
The club next hosts agility trials in the Sequim park Aug. 7-9. For more about the trials, visit hrkc.org/summeragility.
For more information about the club, visit hrkc.org.