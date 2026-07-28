All Breed Dog Show all class for Kennel Club

Sequim Gazette photo by Monica Berkseth/ Sophie Lebel of Bothell brought her dog Bouncer to the show for the All Breed Dog Show for the first time, and said she’s been several times before. “I had a lot of fun,” Lebel said. “It’s a blast to do these shows. We love this location and have been doing this for 18 years.”

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Bill McFadden and his dog Shoe won first in the Terrier competition of the Hurricane Ridge Kennel Club’s All Breed Dog Show.

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Pamela Armstrong of Federal Way holds her dog Ollie who won some ribbons at the Hurricane Ridge Kennel Club’s All Breed Dog Show held July 24-26 at Carrie Blake Community Park. Armstrong said she’s come to Sequim since the 1990s and attends the show every year.

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Sequim Gazette photo by Monica Berkseth/ Lori Solomon of Springfield, Oregon, brings out her Pomeranian Ian to compete and said she was excited to be in the Hurricane Ridge Kennel Club’s All Breed Dog Show on July 24.

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Owners and poodles, including Young Choi of Renton with dog Dylan, on left, compete in the poodle event during the Hurricane Ridge Kennel Club’s All Breed Dog Show.

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Seeber graduated from Sequim High School and said she comes to the show each year.

Ali Seeber of Cheney preps her dog Wrex, a 6-year-old Shiba Inu, on July 24 at the Hurricane Ridge Kennel Club’s All Breed Dog Show.

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There were three days of poodles, Pomeranians, puppies, and pooches in Carrie Blake Community Park over the weekend.

The Hurricane Ridge Kennel Club hosted its All Breed Dog Show and Obedience Trials July 24-26 featuring hundreds of dogs in all sizes and many breeds.

According to event organizers, Friday featured 545 dogs, Saturday 609 dogs, and Sunday 544 dogs.

Ali Seeber, a Sequim graduate now living in Cheney, was one of the owners competing. She brought Wrex, a 6 year old Shiba Inu, and said she comes to the show each year.

Lori Solomon of Springfield, Oregon brought her Pomeranian Ian to compete. She said she was excited to be in the show and that she’s been showing dogs for 30 years.

Sophie Lebel of Bothell brought her dog Bouncer to the event for the first time, and said she’s been several times before.

“I had a lot of fun,” Lebel said. “It’s a blast to do these shows. We love this location and have been doing this for 18 years.”

The club next hosts agility trials in the Sequim park Aug. 7-9. For more about the trials, visit hrkc.org/summeragility.

For more information about the club, visit hrkc.org.