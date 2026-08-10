Raised Bed Gardening topic of next Digging Deeper event

Photo by Robb Drake/ Clallam County Master Gardeners’ Raised Bed Gardening team will give a presentation on that topic at the next free Digging Deeper event, set for 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, at Woodcock Demonstration Garden in Sequim.

Raised beds can elevate your vegetable gardening to new levels in many ways, according to Clallam County Master Gardeners.

Advantages to growing vegetables in raised beds include better drainage, warmer soil, and easier access by the gardener. Another advantage is productivity. Through better control of the gardener’s growing environment, the season’s results are often more bountiful and more delicious.

From 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 15, Clallam County Master Gardeners will give a free Digging Deeper presentation on raised bed gardening at Woodcock Demonstration Garden, 2711 Woodcock Road in Sequim. The presentation will address types of raised beds, location and design considerations, soil preparation, watering, mulches, and various attachments for growing different types of vegetables. A Q&A session will follow.

Participants will be able to view Woodcock’s raised bed gardens, where mature produce and earlier-stage plantings are growing side-by-side in various types of framed raised beds with a range of trellises and season extenders.

Master Gardeners David Rambin (Golden Trowel Recipient), Jennifer Blackwood, Dave Eberle, Kelly Pankau, Diane Young, and Tom Zingarelli are on the Raised Bed team and have been working to develop the raised bed gardens at Woodcock.

Digging Deeper presentations are outdoors, so participants should dress for the weather.