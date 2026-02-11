Fit Tips: Let February, American Heart Month, be a reminder to do health checks

By Pauline Geraci

February marks the start of American Heart Month, a federally designated observance that has spotlighted cardiovascular health for over 60 years. The theme for American Heart Month focuses on community action and being “the help until help arrives.” This initiative emphasizes that everyone — from coworkers to neighbors — can be a lifesaver in a cardiac emergency.

While often associated with the symbols of Valentine’s Day, this month addresses heart disease, which remains the leading cause of death for both men and women in the United States. Current projections indicate that the highest rate of increase for cardiovascular disease (CVD) prevalence is expected to occur between 2025 and 2030. In fact, recent data suggests that more than six in 10 American adults will develop some form of CVD within the next 30 years.

At the very core of this year’s American Heart Month, in every cardiac emergency, the real first responder is not always a uniformed professional but often an everyday bystander. Cardiac arrest can strike anywhere — at the gym, in the grocery store, or during a child’s basketball game. However, bystanders intervene only about 40% of the time, often due to uncertainty or lack of training.

Administering cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) before the arrival of an ambulance significantly increases a patient’s chance of survival. According to the 2023 bystander CPR statistics in the Cardiac Arrest Registry to Enhance Survival (CARES) Annual Report, CPR was initiated after 49.7% of bystander-witnessed events (excluding nursing homes or healthcare facilities). The report also states that patients with a bystander-witnessed cardiac arrest were over three times more likely to survive.

• Each year, Emergency Management Systems (EMS) cares for more than 350,000 individuals in the United States experiencing a non-traumatic out-of-hospital cardiac arrest (OHCA). Approximately 90% of people who experience a non-traumatic OHCA die.

• Survival to hospital discharge from OHCA after receiving treatment from EMS is less than 10% in the United States.

• Just over 70% of all OHCA happen in the home, so the life you may save could be a family member or a friend.

• For the past 20 years, the survival rate for cardiac arrest has hovered around 10 percent for out-of-hospital incidences, and 21 percent for in-hospital events, yet research shows that high-quality CPR has a significant impact on survival outcomes, whether inside or outside the hospital.

• Survival chances decrease by 10 percent for every minute that immediate CPR and use of an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) are delayed.

• Immediate CPR can triple the chance of survival.

What can you do to enhance your loved one’s survival rate? Take a CPR/AED Course. Check out courses at your local fire department. In Sequim, Fire District 3 provides a combined CPR and AED course designed specifically for laypeople. The course is held on the first Thursday of every month. The YMCA also has a CPR certification class on the third Friday of each month.

Whether it’s by learning CPR, monitoring your blood pressure, or adopting heart-healthy food habits, this month is a collective call to protect our hearts and those of the people we love. To maximize your heart health during Heart Month, focus on these emerging 2026 fitness trends and updated clinical guidelines.

1. Fitness trends for heart longevity

• Embrace “Zone Zero”: A major 2026 trend, this involves daily “low-intensity functional movement” that keeps your heart rate below 50% of its maximum. Prioritize 5–10 minute “micro-workouts” of stretching, Tai Chi, or walking to reduce sedentary time.

• Intentional cardio (Zone 2 & VO₂ Max): Shift away from “no pain, no gain” toward intentional training. Focus on Zone 2 training (moderate intensity where you can still hold a conversation) to improve your overall cardiovascular capacity.

• Longevity-focused strength: Strength training is no longer just for building muscle; it is a critical longevity tool. Aim for two days per week of resistance training using body weight, bands, or weights to support metabolic health.

• Leverage 2026 technology: Use advanced wearables like smart rings or heart-rate sensing earbuds to monitor Heart Rate Variability (HRV). High HRV indicates you can push harder, while low HRV suggests a day for restorative “Zone Zero” movement.

2. Updated nutrition & lifestyle focus

• The “Halt the Salt” initiative: Reducing sodium remains a top priority for 2026. Limit intake to less than 2,300 mg per day by choosing fresh foods over processed ones.

Heart-healthy swaps:

• Swap butter for liquid plant oils (olive, canola, or sunflower).

• Swap sugary cereals for oatmeal to increase fiber and lower “bad” LDL cholesterol.

• Swap red meat for lean proteins like fatty fish (salmon), beans, and nuts.

• Optimizing sleep as a key performance indicator (KPI): View sleep as a KPI for heart health. Aim for 7–9 hours of quality rest; poor sleep is linked directly to high blood pressure and inflammation.

3. Key 2026 events and milestones

• National Wear Red Day®: This fell on Friday, Feb. 6. Red is worn to raise awareness for cardiovascular health, especially in women.

• Congenital Heart Disease (CHD) Awareness Week: Recognized from Feb. 7–14 this year. Some people with CHD don’t have any symptoms. If you do have symptoms, they may include:

-Bluish fingernails, lips, and skin (cyanosis).

-Dizziness.

-Fatigue, including getting tired quickly with activity.

-Heart murmur.

-Heart palpitations.

-Irregular heart rhythms (arrhythmia).

-Shortness of breath (dyspnea).

-Swelling (edema) of the ankles, feet, or hands.

-Weight loss and loss of appetite

• Annual screening: Use February as your reminder to check: blood pressure, cholesterol, blood sugar, weight, and physical activity levels.

Don’t just focus on one month a year to work on heart health. Start focusing on transitioning from monthly awareness to long-term lifestyle commitments. Heart health is a daily, year-round commitment. Remember, nearly 80% of heart disease deaths are preventable through manageable lifestyle adjustments, such as improving diet and increasing physical activity. Think of your heart health as an essential act of self-care by prioritizing sleep, managing stress, and staying active.

__________________

The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Do not use this information to diagnose or treat any health condition. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider regarding any questions you may have about medical conditions or health objectives.